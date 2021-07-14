Welcome to Fab after Fifty

12 reasons to be confident when looking for a job over 50

Article by Ceri Wheeldon

why older jobseekers should be confident image

When it comes to looking for a new role over 50 as we emerge from lockdown , the good news is that job vacancies are very close to pre pandemic levels with 758,000 vacancies listed last quarter- so there are opportunities out there.

Employees over 50 have so much to offer a potential employer – approach your job search with confidence in yourself and your abilities. You offer so many advantages over a less experienced hire!

Changes in how we work as a result of the pandemic have also helped to level the playing field. Home or hybrid working are a plus for those who juggle work with caring responsibilities .

So many reasons to be confident when looking for work over 50

older job seeker waiting for interview image

There are so many reasons to be confident in what you can offer a potential employer when seeking employment over 50. With decades of work experience under our belts we require little supervision on a daily basis – a plus when it comes to remote working.

We have accumulated decades of problem solving experience and are quick to assess the bigger picture when confronted with issues before delving into the detail. Research has shown that having just one ‘older’ worker in a team boosts productivity overall.

We can demonstrate that we are able to adapt to changing environments and technologies. Just think about the ‘tools’ we had in the workplace when we started our working lives – typewriters, word processors, paper files – no laptops,  wifi or email! I can remember having to organise my working day to fit around having correspondence ready for the 4pm post collection. How times have changed!

As the population ages so does the customer base for products and services. We understand the wants and needs of the demographic with the greatest spending power – as we are part of it! We have so much to contribute (as long as employers are ready to listen!)

We are used to working with and communicating across multiple generations.

We are used to multi-tasking

We tend to take less ‘ad hoc’ days away from work.

We are not limited to taking time off during the school holidays so can be far more flexible when it comes to taking holidays.

We are motivated to work and reliable with a strong work ethic. We are also more likely to stay in roles longer and so help to reduce the costs associated with recruitment.

We are happy to pass on our knowledge and act as mentors to other team members.

Our life experience enables us to stay calm in crisis situations.

We are motivated to continue to learn and contribute.

If you still don’t see your age as an advantage, then remember this quote from Ronald Reagan when he wanted to dismiss the sentiment that he was too old to run for President:

Ronald Reagan age quote image

 

Good luck with your job search!

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

