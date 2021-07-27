Book review: The Island Home by Libby Page

Review by Ceri Wheeldon

How do you know where you really belong?

Single mother Lorna has a stable, safe life in London where she works as a teacher. She has not returned to her home town on the remote Scottish island of Kip since leaving in her late teens.

After twenty years following the death of her parents Lorna reluctantly takes her daughter to Kip to meet the rest of the family. Her absence of two decades has sparked resentment and rumours. Can rifts be healed as Lorna and others are forced to confront the past?

Until this visit Lorna had never met her sister in law, Alice, but they strike up an instant rapport. Alice lives on a tiny island in a small community and yet her life is full of warmth with strong friendships. Lorna on the other hand has been living a very contained life in London, where her life has revolved around her daughter and her work.

The more time Lorna spends on Kip the more she appreciates the quality of life she left all those years ago.

The book sweeps you up in Lorna’s angst as she, and those around her, come to terms with her past and the events that led to her original departure.

As I read The Island Home and saw how life on a remote island could present challenges, I also gained an appreciation of how fulfilling being part of a real community built on common values and issues could be.

How will Lorna’s visit with her teenage daughter change not just her life, but the lives of those around her? Can those who need to forgive do so?

It is a touching read. Ideal for delving into on a sunny day in the garden while enjoying a glass of chilled rose. It’s one of those books that you don’t want to end. I hope Libby Page writes a sequel!

In the meantime I shall read Libby’s other bestseller, The Lido, which bypassed my radar when it came out.

The Island Home is a book I can thoroughly recommend.

