What Are The Legal Steps of Selling a House?

The UK housing market has never been busier than over the last six months. Buying and selling a property can be a legal minefield if you don’t have the proper help. Getting a solicitor involved might seem costly and unnecessary, but they can help make sure your property transfer goes smoothly.

Find a solicitor

When it comes to finding a solicitor, you can’t choose just anyone. Conveyancing solicitors are specialists who deal with property transfers and property cash buyers. It will be their responsibility to ask the proper questions and ensure that you are supported throughout the process. Without them, you can leave yourself open to damages if things are not handled correctly. These are people who have trained in property sales and they may offer some advice about the house you want to buy.

Searches and enquiries

As the process moves along, the solicitors for both parties will ensure that everything is in order. Searches are carried out to ensure there are no issues with the property and no problems with the financial aspects. This also includes what will be included with the sale such as property contents or any land. This is the “figuring out” stage when the property goes under the microscope.

Securing the mortgage and the surveys

If you are lucky enough to be in the position to buy a house outright, you still might want to read this bit. At this stage, you will need to have surveys completed to ensure that there are no hidden defects or issues. This is important, especially if you are relying on a mortgage for the property as this can affect the mortgage and may prevent your lender from issuing the loan. Once the surveys are completed, you can then secure your mortgage from your lender.

The contract

This is one of the most complicated steps because there is so much to be factored in. You may need to pay a deposit, make a will, ensure that your life insurance will cover the cost of the property if you die before the mortgage is paid off. If you can, try and ensure that all of the paperwork is up to date or primed to be updated at this stage.

Exchanging contracts

Up until this point, you can still back out of the sale if you want to. It is only after the contracts have been exchanged that there is no going back. At this stage, you will get your completion date. As there are other people involved, you may have to give a little wriggle room for the date to change as information is being exchanged. However, once both solicitors are satisfied, you will have a date.

Completion day

This is the day everyone has been waiting for, the day everything switches hands. Money is handed over, deeds and paperwork fly between solicitors, but you finally get the keys to your new home. Once this has been completed, the buyer’s solicitor will be busy making sure that all of the paperwork is filled, any fees are settled (including stamp duty), and the buyers can get moved into their new home as the seller moves out.