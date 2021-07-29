Welcome to Fab after Fifty

At Fab after Fifty we are passionate about women over fifty making the best of their lives. There has never been a better time to be 50! We'd love you to join in the conversation. Be Seen. Be Heard. Don’t be invisible. Be Fab after Fifty!

Join Free Today!

Join Our Community Today

Join a community of like-minded women making the second half of life the best half! The Fab after Fifty community is all about informing, sharing and inspiring.

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Get Started!

Style

Check out our latest style tips and picks to look fabulous over 50!

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Style

Diet and Fitness

The latest in nutrition and fitness to be healthy over 50!

Diet & Fitness

Beauty

Tips to look best possible fabulous YOU!

Beauty

Career

Whether you're setting up a business or looking for employment, make sure you're marketable over 50

Career

7 Tips to Overcome Imposter Syndrome

overcome imposter syndrome image

Have you ever felt like you don’t belong, or everyone is going to find out that you don’t deserve your achievements?

If you can relate to those feelings of chronic self-doubt, you’ve probably experienced imposter syndrome.

You’re not alone – studies suggest 70% of people experience imposter syndrome at some point in their career.

Overall, imposter syndrome stems from a high sense of self-doubt. Instead of attributing your success to your skills, you might downplay your success and attribute it to luck.

Signs You Might Be Suffering from Imposter Syndrome

Do you relate to any of these patterns?

  • You may set high goals for yourself. Because your goal is perfection, the smallest mistakes may make you feel like a failure.
  • Attribute success to luck. You downplay your success because you do not believe you deserve the success, or you believe you are just lucky.
  • Unable to recognize success. Instead of celebrating your accomplishments, you worry that others will see “the truth” about your skills and abilities.
  • Fear of failure. Because of a fear of failure, you may set challenging goals and be disappointed when those goals fail. You might also take on limited tasks because you fear failure.
  • Difficulty asking for help. You might have difficulty asking for help because you believe asking for help will show that you’re wrong or unqualified.

 

Experiencing imposter syndrome can limit your confidence to go after new opportunities because you feel that you do not deserve it.

Luckily, there are some steps you can take to give yourself more credit and start overcoming those feelings of self-doubt.

Steps to Overcome Imposter Syndrome

  1. Acknowledge imposter feelings. Recognize when you start feeling like an imposter. Instead of engaging with your thoughts of self-doubt, acknowledge that it is a normal response.
  2. Understand the root of the cause. Why do you think you feel like you don’t belong? Is it due to a fear of failure? Do you believe that you don’t deserve success? Why or why not?
  3. Focus on facts, not feelings. When you start feeling like a fraud, focus on positive facts. For example, maybe you were chosen for a job interview because of your qualifications.
  4. Ask yourself if that thought helps or hinders you. Does feeling fraudulent help or hinder you? Is that what you want to be? What kind of person do you want to be?
  5. Reframe your thoughts. Instead of telling yourself that you don’t deserve success, reframe your thoughts to give yourself more credit and enjoy the experience.
  • Own your accomplishments instead of attributing them to “luck” or “help from others.”
  • Instead of setting impossibly high standards, set smaller goals so you can enjoy the process.
  • Remind yourself there will never be the “perfect time.”
  • Accept that we all have to start somewhere.
  1. Accept that it’s okay to make mistakes. Instead of fearing failure, develop a healthy response to making mistakes. Accept that it’s normal to make mistakes and learn from each mistake instead.
  2. Reach out for support. Having a safe space to receive support will help you reduce feelings of being an imposter. When you feel imperfect, make a mistake, or receive a compliment, your first instinct may be to hide. Instead, start reaching out to an encouraging mentor, coach, or colleague for support.
  • Say “thank you” when you receive a compliment.
  • Practice being honest when you feel imperfect, embarrassed, or have made a mistake.
  • Share and celebrate your achievements and successes.

Imposter syndrome can make you feel like you’re not good enough, you don’t belong, or you are undeserving. But it’s important to remind yourself that learning and making mistakes do not make you a fraud – it makes you human.

Instead of doubting yourself, take the above steps to build your self-esteem and self-worth.

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterGoogle PlusYouTube

Loading Facebook Comments ...

Add a comment

Search Fabafterfifty

Courses (New!)

Newsletter Signup




Why not become a fan on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, Youtube or Pinterest and enjoy our RSS feed.

Latest Articles

Related Posts

  1.  ‘How would it be for YOU to be as confident from the inside out as you appear in reality?’
  2. How to Avoid the January Syndrome
  3. How to Overcome Anxiety and Stress
  4. How to Cope with Empty Nest Syndrome
  5. Ways to prevent empty nest syndrome being a key factor in divorce

Our Facebook Page

Skip to toolbar