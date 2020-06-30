Article by Ceri Wheeldon

Strange times indeed and with all of our lives turned upside down, all regular planning of holidays has gone out of the window. I personally am so grateful for the fabulous weather we have had for much of Lockdown, it has made it so much more bearable. I have been wearing my normal holiday wardrobe for my weekends in the garden.

So, whether you are planning a staycation or a summer holiday abroad, I have looked at some of the best holiday dresses in the sales. I have tried to select only those with a range of sizes available. There were others that I loved but had limited availability size wise!

The right dress can help to downplay parts of our bodies we might be less confident about. This orange polka dot wrap dress from Boden can really help to disguise the tummy area with its flattering ruching. Great for sightseeing. Price is £48 at Boden UK

I love the neckline on this yellow patterned sleeveless dress . Another fab dress for sightseeing but elegant enough to take you straight to dinner – provided there are restaurants open of course! Price £35 from Boden UK

I have to confess to wearing a lot of black all year round – including the summer. The crochet trim ‘lightens’ the overall look, and the tiered style ensures that the volume is focussed towards the hemline as opposed to adding too much bulk around the middle. Very Riviera chic! Black crochet maxi dress is £60 from Hush Homewear

I think this is a great dress for a number of reasons. Firstly the placement of the embroidery draws the eye inwards, creating the illusion of a slimmer silhouette, and helps to elongate the body. The shoulders are wide enough to wear a normal bra (as opposed to a strapless one) and the side slits allow for easy movement. Overall a winner!! Embroidered sun dress £55 from Boden UK

This ultra feminine Ghost dress is stunning. The placement of the gathers under the bust help to slim the torso, and the fluted sleeves add a contemporary touch. A winner ! Ghost dress £60 from John Lewis

This black maxi dress can we worn as shown or bandeau style – great to take you from beach/pool to everyday wear. It comes in dramatic swirl print as well. The different colours are priced differently. Black maxi dress £45 from Boden UK

Swirl maxi dress £54 from Boden UK

As always a purchase in the sale is not a bargain unless you are going to wear it!! Think beyond the current season and take into account cost per wear. I think all of these dresses are now reasonably priced, and show that looking stylish over 50, whether on a holiday abroad or enjoying good weather at home needn’t cost a fortune! Enjoy!!