Welcome to Fab after Fifty

At Fab after Fifty we are passionate about women over fifty making the best of their lives. There has never been a better time to be 50! We'd love you to join in the conversation. Be Seen. Be Heard. Don’t be invisible. Be Fab after Fifty!

Join Free Today!

Join Our Community Today

Join a community of like-minded women making the second half of life the best half! The Fab after Fifty community is all about informing, sharing and inspiring.

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Get Started!

Style

Check out our latest style tips and picks to look fabulous over 50!

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Style

Diet and Fitness

The latest in nutrition and fitness to be healthy over 50!

Diet & Fitness

Beauty

Tips to look best possible fabulous YOU!

Beauty

Career

Whether you're setting up a business or looking for employment, make sure you're marketable over 50

Career

6 Common Hiccups When Buying Property (And How To Deal With Them)

buying a house potential problems image

Buying property is an exciting life moment. And if it’s the first time you’re stepped into the fray, it is a huge achievement. As well as being incredibly overwhelming. So you might not want to read an article that outlines all the problems you might face. But being forewarned means you’re better able to handle them when, and if, they happen. 

Here are 6 common hiccups you might face. Along with a few simple ways you might overcome them. 

 

  • Getting A Mortgage

 

The most frustrating and most common problem you might face when buying a home is getting a mortgage. Getting self employed mortgages, in particular, can be a nightmare. Recently, lenders have tightened their requirements, making it harder for borrowers to strike a deal. 

There are a few ways you can improve your chances of getting a mortgage, though. Firstly, you can wait a while to accumulate a bigger deposit. Alternatively, make an effort to get your credit rating ship-shape before applying for a mortgage

 

  • A Slow Moving Chain

 

Experiencing delays in the property chain is all too common as well. You don’t always have a property chain, though, so you may get off scot-free when purchasing your property. 

A chain occurs when the seller is buying a property themselves, so more than one home is involved. This creates a chain of transactions. The longer the chain, the more chances of delays and complete chain collapse if you’re really unlucky. The best way to manage a chain is to stay in consistent contact with your broker. 

 

  • Cold Feet

 

Unfortunately, some sellers have to pull out of a deal because of unforeseen circumstances. And often, there’s nothing you can do about it, but it’s the best thing to do for everyone involved. 

But sometimes, people in the chain just get cold feet. No matter the reason, there’s nothing much that you can do if someone changes their mind. But it’s helpful to be mindful that it can happen. 

 

  • Completion Chaos

 

Completion day will be the final hurdle for you to get over, and then your new home will be within reach. Once contracts are exchanged, both parties will decide on a completion date. It’s usually two weeks later and marks the day you can go and collect the keys to your new home. 

But, if you’re part of a long chain, it’s common for funds to be released later than expected. Meaning you won’t be able to collect keys. Make sure you have a backup plan in place, like somewhere to stay while you wait for the process to complete. 

 

  • The Actual Move

 

There’s no denying it; moving day will likely be the worst headache you face on your property journey. To save yourself some of the stress, don’t do everything on your own. Instead, take some time to research reputable removal companies and hire help.

It might seem like an unnecessary expense, but it will save a hell of a lot of stress on the day. 

 

  • Having A Mess To Clean Up (That’s Not Your Own)

 

What’s worse than having a stressful moving day? Arriving at your new home and seeing it in a state is exponentially worse. A surprising amount of people report arriving at their new place to a mess or unexpected furniture. And getting furniture removed can be very costly. 

If things aren’t clean and anything’s left behind that wasn’t pre-agreed, you’re well within your rights to make a complaint. 

 

Wrapping Up

 

Some problems are in your control to manage, and having a strong relationship with your broker is a great place to start. It’ll help keep the problems to a minimum, and if you do end up facing issues, a good relationship means they’ll get sorted much quicker. 

But it’s worth remembering that some issues are just out of your control. So only focus on the things you have influence over and leave the others behind. 

 

FabafterFifty

Fabafterfifty.com. Redefining 50. Celebrating the best half of our lives!

More Posts

Loading Facebook Comments ...

Add a comment

Search Fabafterfifty

Courses (New!)

Newsletter Signup




Why not become a fan on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, Youtube or Pinterest and enjoy our RSS feed.

Latest Articles

Related Posts

  1. Essential Guide To Buying A Retirement Property
  2. Will you be Helping Your Child to get on the Property Ladder?
  3. Three different ways to save and invest for retirement: Residential property
  4. What You Need to Know About Renting Out a Property
  5. Helping Your Child onto the Property Ladder – Dos and Don’ts

Our Facebook Page

Skip to toolbar