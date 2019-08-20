How to Make Writing Your Will A Positive Experience

On your list of fun and exciting bucket-list experiences to tick off, writing your will probably won’t make the cut. We have a tendency to feel uncomfortable when the subject of death arises, it’s a topic we try to avoid where possible and have a habit of sweeping it under the rug rather than dealing with the inevitable. It’s one of life’s only certainties, we will all die someday and it’s important that we accept this fact and take the appropriate steps to ensure all of the formalities are in place for when we do pass.

The death of a loved one is an extremely testing and emotional time, you will often feel helpless and experience feelings of emotion that you’ve never felt before. It makes the process even harder when the family left behind are having to deal with endless admin, paperwork, and even court cases in the event of no written will left behind. It’s a headache, and one that can be avoided if you face the music and organise a will sooner rather than later. Once it’s done, it’s done, and you can forget about it and start ticking off those more thrilling bucket-list experiences, perhaps you’ll road trip through the USA or climb Mount Everest! But first, let’s get practical…

These tips might just help you along the way to making writing your will a positive experience and not all doom and gloom.

Don’t Delay the Process

If there’s one positive that will definitely come from arranging your will, it’s the huge feeling of relief you will experience when it’s written up and forgotten about. Maybe even treat it as a necessary piece of paperwork to get out of the way before you move onto something from that bucket list. Of course, just because you’re writing your will now doesn’t mean you’re expecting to leave this earth anytime soon! It will give you peace of mind however, and won’t be hanging over you. If you’re not sure where to start, you could seek the help of online will-writing professionals who can help you through every step of the way. It’s also important not to forget that your will can be changed if circumstances change in the future.

Step Back and Reflect

Organising your will ultimately forces you to come to terms with the fact that you are not invincible and death unfortunately comes to all of us. Writing your will might be the wakeup call you need to get out there and grab the bull by the horns. Too often we get complacent and stuck in the work, eat, sleep routine but it’s never too late to mix it up and make a change. Make a list of everything you want to achieve, the places you want to go and the things you want to do. It might give you the motivation you need to step back, reflect and seize each day.

Know That You’ll Be Helping Your Family

Although you may find it hard to deal with the process initially, writing your will shouldn’t be viewed as a negative experience. Organising your estate and dividing up your assets to friends or family can actually be a positive and rewarding task. Knowing that you will still be able to financially aid your loved ones even when you’ve passed is a comforting thought and is the positive motivation you need to cling to throughout. The will isn’t about the end of your life, it’s about planning for the future for your loved ones.