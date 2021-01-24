Welcome to Fab after Fifty

Fab after Fifty

Be Serene and wear Green to look fabulous over 50

Challenge set by Julia Rees

tips for wearing green over 50 image

I attended a 70th birthday party where all the guests were asked to stand – they then started a ‘game’ where they would say ‘sit down if…….’. The very first ‘if’ was ‘if you are wearing green’. I sat down as I was wearing a green dress. Later that evening the party host came over to me and said they were so sorry that I was out of the game first but when they put the game together they didn’t think anyone actually wore green!! I don’t have a lot of green in my wardrobe – but I do have a few pieces. IN our latest challenge Julia tells us how to wear green to look fabulous over 50.

be fabulous over 50 in green image

Welcome to day 21  of the “New Year New You” Challenge, and tomorrow’s challenge is to “be serene and wear green”.

We are posting each challenge the evening before so that you have time to prepare your outfit/ your challenge ahead of time.

New Year New You Challenge 2021 : Be serene and wear green

wear green over 50 quote

 

“Green is the prime color of the world, and that from which its loveliness arises.”

Pedro Calderon de la Barca

Green is a reassuring colour, because when we see a lot of greenery, we know that plants are growing and that food is abundant.

It is the colour of hope, green is a lucky colour (the four leaf clover). It is a symbol of growth, health, freshness and nature. Green is universally associated with nature and this colour also symbolises renewal (spring, rebirth) and action (‘to get the green light’ means to get the go-ahead/ to get approval).

In the United States, green is also associated with money, and therefore it represents prosperity and stability.

If you want people to feel comfortable and relaxed, wear green. If you want to reach a consensus, wear greens or teal.

Green is neither a warm nor a cool shade – because it is made of a mixture of blue (cool) and yellow (warm).  This makes it very balanced and soothing, and there is a shade of green for all skin tones.

To discover which is the right shade for you, try holding a number of different greens close to your face in natural light and see which makes your skin glow.

If you are unsure which green is the right one for you, then avoid wearing green too close to your face and wear it as a skirt or trousers or as accessories, such as shoes, a bag or a belt.

In a negative context, green can represent jealousy, failure and misfortune.

Here are a few ideas for how to add green to your look:

  1. Head to toe green – try a green dress or a coatwearing green over 50 image
  2. Opt for either a green top/ sweater or a green skirt/ trousers
  3. Wear green accessories (belt, bag, shoes, jewellery)wearing green accessories over 50 image

 

4. Try green make up (eyeshadow or nail polish)

The aim of this challenge is to stay positive and fabulous as we start the year in lockdown again and to experiment and have fun with your wardrobe, by wearing what you already own to put together new outfits.

It’s about putting together what you own in new ways and shaking you out of your style rut. So, just have some fun with it!

You can share your outfit on our Facebook Pages (@StyleConfidenceandSuccesswithJulia and @Fabafterfifty – don’t forget to follow us if you don’t already ) and if you love using social media you can also share your looks on Instagram or Twitter with #NewYearNewYouChallenge2021.

Don’t forget to use #newyearnewyouchallenge2021 so we can see your posts and we will be selecting a few posts for our Challenge Round-Up!

“Look good, feel good, live your best life“

Julia and Ceri xo

 

Julia Rees

Julia is a Style, Confidence and Success Coach and she is passionate about helping women to look good, feel good and live their best lives. She helps women find balance, clarity, confidence, freedom and success both within their personal and professional lives, and she is also a Style, Lifestyle and Travel blogger

