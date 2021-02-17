Article by Ceri Wheeldon

With so much pressure on women to look ‘younger’ and with the rise of online influencers, should there be a mandatory disclaimer if the influencers have had surgical and non-surgical interventions?

With the beauty industry launching new products every day with the promise of diminishing our wrinkles, fading age spots, tightening our jawlines and plumping our skin – ( and there are some excellent skincare products out there that do make a difference to 50 plus skin) – should the way they are presented to us also be realistic?

No cream can actually reduce wrinkles in the same way that botox does, so if we see a line free ‘influencer’ chat about the latest skincare product that they have used, should we also expect them to be open and honest about any cosmetic procedures they have had – both surgical and non-surgical? We would at least then be able to determine if it is the product that has made a significant difference as opposed to treatments involving anti-wrinkle injections, fillers , lasers or surgery etc.

Being authentic online

A lot is said about the need to be authentic online, but how authentic are you if you promote a skincare range if you are not open about any work you may have had done.

I am not opposed to having treatments such as botox at all – it is all down to individual choice, and to be honest I have had botox in the past (but found it made my eyebrows droop so it wasn’t a good look for me!) as my now ex-husband became a botox doctor at one point.

We tend to follow people online that we trust – and although there are rules relating to advertising standards where an influencer has to declare if they are demonstrating gifted items or being paid to promote them ( many still don’t do this) there is nothing to say that they need to declare other treatments they may have undertaken.

I think that collectively we should put pressure on people by asking what interventions (if any) they may have had when we see products being reviewed or promoted. At least then we can make informed decisions when it comes to purchases.

What are your thoughts on this? Would love to hear your views.