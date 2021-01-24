Article by Ceri Wheeldon

I am covering a topic that I am so passionate about in our challenge series.

The pandemic has had dramatic impact on our economy and jobs. Many face an uncertain future, having perhaps already been made redundant or concerned for the security of their jobs once the furlough scheme ends.

Research shows that those made redundant over the age of 50 typically take longer to find new employment than their younger counterparts in normal times. With fewer vacancies and increased competition the situation now, and as we move forward, is even tougher.

So what can we do to ensure that we are best placed to be successful in any job search now and in the future?

There are far too many aspects to be covered in a quick challenge , but here is just one to get you started .

What are your transferrable skills?

Every job is incredibly different, and I love it because you’re picking up skill sets and experiences. It’s the university of life. Benedict Cumberbatch

I am breaking it down into two parts – the first is to make a list of all of your transferrable skills ..if you are not sure what your transferrable skills are you can read a specific article on this topic, or even take the online course I put together on this very topic as part of my Midlife MOT programme ( you don’t have to buy the whole programme – just the career/skills module)

The second part of the exercise is to understand what sectors/companies are still hiring . Could any potential role you are hired to do be done remotely? If so this may give you more options in term of companies that might be hiring now or in the future if location is an issue.

Which sectors are still hiring?

While many sectors such as retail and hospitality have suffered enormously, other sectors have thrived as a result of the pandemic.

Logistics companies, online retailers, communications companies, health and wellbeing , pharmaceutical, food retailers , technology companies are just some that continue to grow. Do your research and add to the list. Make a list of companies within each of these categories that you think your transferrable skills will be of interest to, now or in the future.

Visit the careers/vacancies pages of each of their websites. What jobs are they listing? Which could you do? If you look at the requirements they are listing in the person specification they are listing how many boxes can you tick? What are the gaps? What would you need to do to fill those gaps in your skill set? Can you undertake any training now, or assume any voluntary roles that will help you to gain those skills in order to increase your chances of success for that or similar roles?

Success in jobsearch is not just about previous experience. Preparation, mindset and confidence all play a part. We can all take time during lockdown to work on all three of these areas!

If you are looking for inspiration and want to believe that your age can be seen as positive in the workplace, look no further than the two top roles in the US – with a new President Joe Biden being sworn in at the age of 78, and Kamala Harris becoming Vice President at the age of 56.

Be confident, be positive, be employable!

