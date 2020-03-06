Review of 10 Years Younger in 10 Days

Review by Ceri Wheeldon

I always watched the original series, hosted by Nicky Hambleton Jones, so was intrigued to watch the new revamped series on Channel 5.

The format is similar, with the makeover candidate presented to the public wearing no makeup, hair scraped back and wearing their least flattering outfit while passers by guess their age. It goes without saying that the average age guessed is considerably higher than their actual age.

Over the next 10 days the participants undergo a series of treatments to revamp skin, hair, teeth, makeup and wardrobe. At the end ages are guessed again – with the results unsurprisingly coming out less than their actual ages.

To be fair , the four women to participate so far have all looked stunning at the end. They have all positively glowed with confidence.

Where this series has differed so far is that none of the treatments have been extreme – faces have been rejuvenated so far by way of non-surgical options (botox and fillers) and teeth with veneers, bridges and dentures rather than implants.

However, I do wonder how much of a difference would be made without the treatments, and with the makeover comprising only the hair, makeup and wardrobe.

Most of us if presented to the public looking as though we have just got out of bed and dressed in our oldest, baggiest clothes might come out with some unfavourable feedback. I know I certainly would!

The transformations

What does seem to have made a difference to each of the women is taking time out of their busy lives to invest in themselves. They had fun trying on clothes which took them out of their comfort zone. They were shown how simple make up tweaks such as defining their brows could frame and ‘lift’ their faces. Make up artist Jo Jewett has transformed how women look and feel using make up alone. So did they need the non-surgical treatments to transform their looks? Perhaps not, but the programme does present the treatments in a measured way and stresses the importance of going to a qualified medical practitioner for those who choose to consider this route.



I only wish the programme was pitched at looking your ‘best’ you rather than ‘younger’ you. Focusing on age rather than confidence and feeling good contributes to the ageism debate. None the less – once you get past that I enjoyed the programme itself – and in all likelihood will watch the rest of the series.

The programme airs at 9pm on Thursdays on Channel 5