Who better to ask for advice on relationships over 50 than those with long and happy relationships behind them. Seniors can offer a unique perspective on marriage and lasting love. Look to those who have celebrated their golden and diamond anniversaries. Their decades of experience can help you find love that lasts whether you are looking for a new relationship or want to ensure that your existing relationship stays the course.

These are their relationship secrets:

Listen to your family. Couples can benefit from listening to advice from family members.

Family members can offer a different viewpoint on the relationship. Their approval may not be necessary for you to find happiness, but seniors state that listening to family matters.

Listen to your friends. Your friends can also offer an interesting perspective on the relationship.

Friends who care about your relationship can give advice.

Watch your partner during a game. Seniors recommend playing a board game together and watching your partner’s reaction.

Games can reveal your love’s competitive side. They can also show you how they handle stress and rivalry. Watching their reactions and noting patterns will reveal important clues about your compatibility and future. Lasting love is built with care and concern for each other, so watch for clues.

Seek forgiveness. All relationships have issues, but it’s important to seek forgiveness.

Instead of keeping score on who should ask for forgiveness first, you can make the smart choice and establish a conversation.

Seniors state that forgiveness is essential in a relationship, and it must be meaningful.

Dwelling on the issue can make it a bigger challenge. Instead, figure out a way to deal with it as a couple and listen to each other. A mutual decision to avoid resentment can help. Never go to bed on an argument!

Continue dating each other. Create a date night once a month or more frequently. It can be added to both of your schedules, and you can plan in advance. Dating gives romance new energy, so you can build a stronger relationship.

Watch for common interests. Sharing common interests helps to maintain a relationship.

Do you enjoy the same type of movies? Do you like to spend your weekends hiking or exploring new parts of a city? If you share common interests, it’s easier to keep up conversations and find activities you can do together.

Set aside a weekend morning or afternoon to talk. Couples can easily become distracted by work, children, and other activities. However, talking to each other can help you bond.

Discussions about your past, present, and future are at the heart of strong relationships. A lasting marriage relies on both partners to communicate frequently and effectively. By setting aside a specific time in your schedule to talk, you’ll rediscover the joy in your connection.

Create a reasonable amount of space. Couples need to do activities together, but they also benefit from having a reasonable amount of alone time.

Make an effort in your appearance. Seniors explain that making an effort to look presentable and beautiful for your partner matters.

It’s easy to get distracted and feel tired. Staying in your favorite jogging bottoms or pajamas may be more comfortable, but it’s not helping the romance aspect of your relationship. Seniors suggest that both men and women dress up frequently for each other.

Give each other cute pet names. Nicknames can help you bond, and they can help you discover what your partner thinks of you.

Make an effort to support each other. You can find ways to help each other at work and at home. You can attend important events to show others you care about your partner’s job. You can also manage chores by sharing them at home.

Seniors have years of experience in maintaining their relationships. Their advice can help you find and maintain true love that lasts forever.