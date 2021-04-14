Top Things Every Girl Should Know in 2021

A lot has changed in the past year, since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. We all had to adjust our way of life to new restrictions and social distancing. And let’s be honest – it hasn’t been the easiest. However, one thing we should be grateful for is that the time spent inside allowed us to learn things that are more or less essential in life.

Those things differ depending on whether you are male or female. In this article, we’ll focus on women. So what are the top things every strong, empowered woman should know to make her life easier and more self-reliant in times of pandemic?

How To Cut Your Own Hair

It may seem odd, but with lockdowns and social distancing, going to the hairdresser may be challenging. Cutting your and your family’s hair is a real time- and money-saver. Staying at home is also much safer for you and the people around you. If you have no idea how to do it (yet), don’t worry. There are a few easy tricks that can make DIY haircutting a lot easier.

The first thing you need to do is to purchase the right pair of haircutting shears. Kitchen scissors are not suitable for your hair and can cause split ends and breakages. You can check out a website like scissortech.co.uk to see which kind of scissors would be the best for your hair. The right pair is a necessity to achieve a perfect cut.

Another thing you have to decide on is the type of haircut you want to do. In most cases, wavy or curly hair should go with the dry cut, as you can see the natural texture of your hair, and you can get a better idea of what the final look will be. With straight hair, you can go for a wet or damp cut to get the cleanest, sharpest lines.

If you are a beginner, it may be a better idea to cut a little longer than you intend to. This way, you can always cut it shorter and correct the mistakes you made.

How To Drive

Learning how to drive is an important, lifelong skill that can benefit you in many ways. With your own car, you are not dependent on anyone else, and you can go wherever you want. You can travel both short and long distances without the need to adjust yourself to the other person. It is especially important in times of COVID-19, as using public transport is dangerous.

Driving a car can help you in your everyday responsibilities, from getting to work to doing grocery shopping. Big, heavy groceries are really hard to take home without your own transportation. Besides, doing grocery shopping can even be your extra income. There are more and more delivery services you can do if you want to make extra money. You can learn how to drive for Shipt and do it in your free time.

As well as boosting your employee skills, driving a car can help you launch your own business, no matter what line you are involved in. If you are mobile, you have much better chances for meeting potential clients and investors and saving money on the delivery, allowing you to invest it in more urgent matters.

How To Protect Yourself

Your safety is the most important thing you should care about. Learning how to protect yourself is essential, especially when you are a woman. There are many ways you can do it, like attending a self-defense class or purchasing pepper spray. Nevertheless, the street is not the only place you may need protection. Abuse that comes from the people closest to you can be the most damaging thing to your life. It may be a single or repeated act, and according to the statistics, the level of domestic abuse increased globally during the pandemic.

Remember that there are more types of abuse than the physical one, like financial, psychological, sexual, neglect, or discriminatory. People responsible for the abuse tend to take advantage of special relationships, especially when they are sure that the other person will not want to “destroy their life.”

If you are experiencing any form of abuse, you have to know how you can get help. You can start by talking to your family or friends, social workers, or organizations. However, when you are constantly under the surveillance of your abuser, it is crucial to know that there are services that can help you. You can call a hotline or your friend asking about something ridiculous to them that requires your address, like pizza, for example. This way, you can ask for help without alarming your abuser.

How To Choose the Right Bra

Many of us struggle with buying bras and choosing the correct size. Sometimes they are too big, and breasts cannot get the support we need, and sometimes it’s the opposite. Wearing an ill-fitting bra is not only a matter of comfort, but it can also be damaging to your health. Research has shown that a lack of breast support often leads to breast pain, which is reported by 50% of women. Ill-fitting bras have also been associated with neck, back, and shoulder pain, bad posture, and rubbing and chafing leading to skin abrasions.

You can go to a professional bra fitter that will help you choose the perfect one, but if you want to do it yourself, always remember to take your measurements. You will need a band and chest circumference, and basic knowledge about your cup. Remember that cup size will vary depending on your circumference. Be sure to try at least three or four sizes, and each one you try should be evaluated according to three things: the cup, the baseband, and the shoulder straps.

The Bottom Line

All the things listed above will help you in times of pandemic. However, you should still keep in mind that every woman is different and knows best what she needs to do.

The most important thing is to know your self-value and be able to say the word “no.” You no longer have to keep quiet and agree with other people. You are your own person, so don’t act like a “lady,” but rather make decisions you want to, and don’t let anyone tell you to quit!