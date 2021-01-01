Start 2021 on a positive note: Introducing our New Year Challenge to stay Fabulous over 50

New Year New You Challenge!

Typically the start of a New Year is when we set our goals and make plans for the year ahead, but as we say goodbye to 2020 (thank goodness) we start 2021 in less than ideal circumstances. So how do we start the year on a positive note?

Nobody could have envisaged 12 months ago that we would be starting 2021 in less than ideal circumstances. Many of us are in partial or total lockdown (at the time of writing this I am in Tier 4 with all its associated restrictions) waiting to be inoculated with a vaccine which we are told will be our gateway to resuming a normal life.

I know that I have found the past nine months challenging, I live alone and work from home and ordinarily I am very happy to do so, but I have always had an active social life and typically travelled into London twice a week for meetings – all of that stopped and towards the end of 2020 I was finding it hard to stay motivated. Talking to friends I realised I was not alone in feeling this way, which is why I decided to set myself a series of small challenges for January. Talking to stylist and life coach Julia Rees she was looking to do something similar , so we decided to join forces and take it in turns to set a new challenge every day for 31 days and share those challenges with our readers and followers.

Every ‘challenge’ can be easily done from home – a prerequisite for those of us in lockdown!!

We hope that you will join us. Our aim is to instigate small changes or to try new things to maintain a positive mindset as we start 2021.

We will be posting links to the challenges daily on social media , with the full details on the Fab after Fifty website every day from Jan 4th

We know we can all be fabulous over 50 but as we start 2021 perhaps we all need a little extra help!

Both Julia and I hope that you join us over the next few weeks – and share your successes with us along the way. You can also follow the challenge on Facebook pages

@Fabafterfifty and @StyleConfidenceandSuccesswithJulia

We are so looking to sharing the challenges with you .

Here’s to a fabulous start to 2021.

“The New Year is a painting not yet painted; a path not yet stepped on; a wing not yet taken off! Things haven’t happened as yet! Before the clock strikes twelve, remember that you are blessed with the ability to reshape your life!” ?Mehmet Murat ildan

#NewYearNewYou Challenge 2021

#NewYearStayFab