There’s no getting around the fact that breaking up is hard to do. While things will eventually feel better, in the early days, it can be pretty difficult to handle. And it’s not hard to see why: it may not have been the perfect relationship, but there were good times, and in any case, it was a big part of your life that you’ve now lost. If you find yourself in this situation, then take a look at some of the tips we’ve outlined below, which will put you on the right path towards putting the relationship behind you.

Get Closure

If you’re not the one who ended things, then one of the more traumatic aspects of breaking up is when you’re racking your brain, wondering why it happened. You can have many sleepless nights just by thinking things over, and if you don’t know why, then you might hold out some hope that you’ll get back together. Though it might be painful, it’s much better to have an open and honest conversation with your ex-partner about why it happened and work on coming to terms with the reasons. Aside from everything else, you might just discover something that’ll prevent you from making a similar mistake in the future.

Sort Out Your Home

It’s bad enough trying to get over a relationship without having constant reminders of your ex-love all around you. If your home is filled with memories of what you once had, then look at making some changes. You can “cleanse” your home of their presence. Many people try to keep a sense of normalcy when a relationship ends, and keep their home as it is — but this just prolongs the misery. See this as an opportunity to improve your house; it’s a fresh start.

Treat Yourself

It’s fine to recognise that you’re going through a difficult time and that you should be extra good to yourself. Is there something that you’ve always wanted to own, but haven’t gotten around to buying? Now’s the time. You’ll feel better when you have the thing that you’ve longed for. Of course, you can take this too far, and try to fill the hole just through retail therapy, but one or two goods are just fine. You’ll feel a lot more optimistic about the future when you have that dress that makes you look a million dollars.

Go on an Adventure

It’s always a good idea to get a little distance from your troubles, if possible. A change of scene can do a world of good! Is there someone you’ve wanted to visit for a long time, but never got around to? Then look at taking a trip. You’ll have a fun and exciting time, which will remind you that good times can exist in your post-breakup world. If you go by yourself, then you’ll also have a chance to rebuild some of that confidence and independence that may have been lost during your relationship.

Hit the Gym

It’s always a good idea to go on a self-improvement kick, but it’s an especially good idea when you’re recently single. One of the best methods is to grab some workout gear and hit the gym. You’ll find that there are many benefits to working up a sweat, and next to no downsides! For example, you’ll find that you look better (your physique will be improved and your skin will look good), you gain confidence from following through with a plan, and that you’re in a better mood (physical activity releases feel-good chemicals in the body). Try it for a month, and you’ll know what we mean.

Lose Yourself In Company of Friends

It’s normal to sink into your own mind when you’re recently single, especially if you’re living along. With the absence of other things to do, you can end up just sitting there, thinking about the breakup over and over again. One of the best ways to get around this is to spend time with friends. They’ll lift you up and help you to forget about what’s happened for a little while. If you have good friends, then they’ll be sympathetic to the fact that you won’t be on top form in the months following a breakup, so don’t feel as if you have to be the best version of yourself. Just being in their company will help you.

Talk to New People

One of the things that hurt most following a breakup is feeling as if we’re never going to find love again. But of course, this isn’t the case — no matter how old you are, you can and will be in relationships in the future. Though you’ll want to wait a little bit of time before getting back on the dating scene, at some point, you’ll want to get back on the horse. When you’re ready, it’s worthwhile looking at a relaxed way to get back into dating, such as speed dating. You’ll be able to meet new people without any pressure. And who knows: you might just find your next great love!

Learn a New Skill

You’ll have had a pretty full life with your ex-partner. There will have been things that you did, friends you saw, places you visited, and so on. When they’re out of your life, you won’t just miss their presence, but all the fun you had together. So it’s recommended that you look at filling that gap that’s been left following the breakup. One way to do this is to take up a hobby or learn a new skill. It’s an excellent way to throw your restless energy into something positive.

Time, Time, Time

Finally, if all else fails, then remember one of the greatest truths: that time heals all wounds. It can be difficult to see how life will ever be normal again, but one day it will, and you won’t even realise it, but you’ve moved on. Do the right things, look after yourself, and you’ll be moving in the right direction.