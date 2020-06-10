Welcome to Fab after Fifty

date 2020-06-10

Tips for choosing the right maxi dress over 50

Article by Ceri Wheeldon

Best maxi dresses for women over 50 image

 

With the glorious weather we had during May, I found myself wearing my maxi dresses far earlier than normal. At one time I used to confine them to holidays only, but in recent years I have been wearing them as a good everyday option, wearing with cropped jackets and trainers during the day , and strappy sandals or wedges for going out in the evenings.

I have searched for some new ones to order this season- here are some of my favourites.

Tips for choosing the right maxi dress over 50:

Select a dress that doesn’t have too much fabric and overwhelm you – there are a lot of semi-fitted and shirt style maxis available this season – which are great for us women over 50!

If you are selecting a dress with straps – make sure the strap is wide enough to cover your bra strap.

If you don’t want to wear long sleeves – there are some great bardot style dresses where only the upper arms are covered (although you will need a good strapless bra to wear with it)

If you carry your weight around your middle – go for an empire style – again, there are some around this season. Or a fuller dress that flows and skims over your mid section.

 

Maxis can be so versatile – and I find them really comfortable when working from home – a great alternative to jogging bottoms and tops!!

 

This sleeveless dress by Phase Eight is a perfect example of a maxi that has wide enough straps to wear a bra (without fiddling! ) and the empire line allows the dress to skim the body , covering your middle without adding a huge volume of fabric.

 

red maxi dress for women over 50 image

At the time of writing it is available in the sale (reduced)  for £82.50 from John Lewis & Partners

 

Another empire line maxi, this time from ASOS , with a high neckline and long sleeves.

 

 

empire line long sleeved maxi dress for women over 50 image

£38 from ASOS UK

 

 

I love shirt dresses and am pleased to see more maxi versions available this season. This short sleeved maxi from Fabienne Chapot is fun yet sophisticated at the same time.

 

yellow xi with sleeves for women over 50 image

 

Price £224.99 from ASOS UK

 

Another shirt style maxi – this one is from Hush. Relaxed with long sleeves and a tie belt. Great worn with trainers for a contemporary daytime look.

 

blue shirt dress maxi for women over 50 image

£99 from Hush Homewear

 

A floatier maxi shirt dress from Fabienne Chapot . It has a subtle cactus print and brings an element of sophistication .

spohisticated maxi dress for women over 50 image

£174.99 from ASOS UK

 

A relaxed maxi with a bardot neckline, covering the upper arms. The sleeve length is perfect for creating an illusion of a smaller waist – as the edge of the sleeve is level with the natural waistline.

 

black bardot maxi dress for women over 50 image

 

A bargain at £32 from ASOS UK

 

Red and white prints look so fresh in summer. Again we have the bardot neckline and short sleeves which cover the upper arms. The side split provide for plenty of movement while keeping the volume of fabric to a minimum – so not adding bulk around the middle or lower body.

red maxi dress with sleeves for women over 50 image

 

Price £69 from Sosandar

 

 

A wrap maxi dress from Phase Eight. It ticks all the boxes. Fresh and elegant.

 

wrap maxi dress for women over 50 image

At the time of writing it is on sale (reduced) for £97.50 at John Lewis & Partners

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

