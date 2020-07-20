The 7 best hairstyles for women over 50

Now that salons are open again, you might be thinking about trying a drastic change of hairstyle. You might not be able to go out and show it off, but that doesn’t mean you don’t want to look your best. If you are thinking about trying something bold and brave, this could be the best possible time to give it a trial run. Thanks to Salon Iris, you’ll be able to book an appointment with your favourite salon online, so no need to worry about calling or popping in.

Women in their 50s might be facing new hair challenges they have never faced before. They might start to see the first few greys appear, or they might have a full head of grey hair that they no longer wish to dye. They could also be facing thinning hair. And finally, they might be looking for something a lot less high maintenance to save precious time getting ready in the morning. If you’re over 50 and looking for a drastic change, try these trending hairstyles.

1. The Pixie Cut

When you want to reclaim your mornings with an effortless and chic look, a short-cropped pixie cut is the way to go. The beauty of the pixie cut is that it works with any hair colour or texture. And if you’re trying to grow out old hair colour and embrace your grey hair, a pixie crop will make this transition a lot easier to manage.

2. The layered bob or lob

If you aren’t ready to face the chop with a cropped hairstyle just yet, considered a layered bob or a lob. A bob will typically land at your jaw and may creep up in the back to create loads of volume. A lob may graze your shoulders and leave you feeling effortlessly chic on every occasion. A bob or a lob is very easy to style in the morning, so you’ll never have to worry about waking up early to get ready. Layers will make sure this look stays soft and face-framing.

3. Feathered crop with height

Feathering creates soft volume which is perfect for fine or thinning hair. If you’ve subjected your hair to a lifetime of heat styling and hair dye, a feathered crop could be just what you need to give your hair a break. Opt for a soft face-framing fringe and layers in the back so you can create height at the crown.

4. Highlights and balayage

Getting to grips with grey hair can be daunting. If you don’t want to apply an all-over hair dye to your hair, highlights can help to blend the greys with your natural hair colour. Choose soft honey tones that will help to lift your skin tone and prevent you from looking washed out. The balayage technique will introduce stripes of vertical colour into longer lengths. If you’re looking for an effortless style that oozes class, this is a stunning trend that will serve you well at any age. And since the colour doesn’t go up to the root, you can protect new hair growth and grow out the colour a lot easier.

5. Side-swept fringe

You might be able to get away with a harsh blunt fringe when you’re younger, but you have bigger things to worry about than your hair now. Stop being held hostage by a difficult-to-style straight fringe and embrace the effortless side-swept fringe. This will frame your face perfectly and allow you to get up and go in the morning with minimal effort. It works on any hair length and will grow out gracefully, so no more worrying about being in-between haircuts.

6. Reverse ombre

The ombre style usually starts dark at the roots and gradually lightens down to the tip of the hair. With a reverse ombre, you start lighter at the root and darken the hair down to the tip. If you are embracing grey hair for the first time, this is a great way to grow out your hair dye. Ask your stylist to blend the hair colour between the lighter grey at the roots and the darker hair colour down the shaft of your hair. The result will be an envious reverse ombre that will grab attention and leave no doubts that you are owning your grey hair.

7. Curly bob

Those with straight hair always want curls, and those with curls always want straight hair. If you’ve been fighting curls your whole life, now is the time to embrace your natural hair. Going curly again can be intimidating if you have long hair, which is why the curly bob is so tempting. Shoulder length hair will curl up to a chin-length bob, which will create a youthful and effortless appearance. It will also be much less maintenance and could allow you to skip more days between washing your hair.