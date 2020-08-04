Welcome to Fab after Fifty

How do we measure beauty over 50? A poem about a Faded Bloom

Article by Ceri Wheeldon

faded beauty poem image

I came across this beautiful poem written about ageing beauty by Beverley Harvey who has been a frequent contributor to Fab after Fifty over the years. I felt I had to share it.

Faded Bloom

I feel so old today, she said

I think my well’s run dry

You’ll never be old, my love, he said

With eyes bluer than the sky

 

I know I’ve lost my looks, she said

And it froze her emptying heart

Some flowers are most beautiful, he said

Just before they fall apart

 

How do we measure beauty? Do we accept our changing faces and bodies or fight to try and stem the changes that that ageing inevitably brings.

How do others view our beauty…is it by the number of wrinkles on our faces or the twinkle in our eyes?

How do we become more accepting ?

How do we avoid being defined by how ‘young’ we look?

How can we change the narrative on beauty and ageing?

 

Would love your thoughts !

 

Beverley reinvented her life over 50 to become a writer. You can discover her books here: https://www.amazon.co.uk/Beverley-Harvey/e/B074QPBG2K

 

 

 

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

