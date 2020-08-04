How do we measure beauty over 50? A poem about a Faded Bloom

Article by Ceri Wheeldon
I came across this beautiful poem written about ageing beauty by Beverley Harvey who has been a frequent contributor to Fab after Fifty over the years. I felt I had to share it.
Faded Bloom
I feel so old today, she said
I think my well’s run dry
You’ll never be old, my love, he said
With eyes bluer than the sky
I know I’ve lost my looks, she said
And it froze her emptying heart
Some flowers are most beautiful, he said
Just before they fall apart
How do we measure beauty? Do we accept our changing faces and bodies or fight to try and stem the changes that that ageing inevitably brings.
How do others view our beauty…is it by the number of wrinkles on our faces or the twinkle in our eyes?
How do we become more accepting ?
How do we avoid being defined by how ‘young’ we look?
How can we change the narrative on beauty and ageing?
Would love your thoughts !
Beverley reinvented her life over 50 to become a writer. You can discover her books here: https://www.amazon.co.uk/Beverley-Harvey/e/B074QPBG2K
