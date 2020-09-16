Welcome to Fab after Fifty

It's always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

My Style over 50: Bukky of Vibrant Midlife shares her style story

Interview by Ceri Wheeldon

Bukky style inspiration over 50 image

As we continue to  share the style stories of real women over 50, Bukky shares her style inspiration.

Tell us a little about yourself:

I’m Bukky,  I’m a Midlife Wellness Coach/Advocate and a pharmacist of 3+ decades.

I run Vibrant Midlife Wellness Practice –  which takes an evidence based, lifestyle medicine approach to health and wellbeing.

I help motivated women in midlife make the lifestyle changes they need to create their roadmap to a healthy, well and happy life;  so they are fitter, healthier, look and feel amazing and ooze confidence.

I work with women in a number of ways.  I offer

  • 1:1 Wellness Coaching
  • 1-day Wellness Workshops
  • Group Wellness Programs

How would you describe your style?

I’d say eclectic and individual!   I do love different things.  More of the classics but I also give things a twist as I can sometimes fuse my African pieces into my outfits.  I love bold statement pieces as well especially neckwear

bukky style tips over 50 image

What are the favourite items in your wardrobe and why?

My scarves  – I ‘m never fully dressed without a scarf

My neckpieces – ….oooh I love a statement piece;  just adds interest to an outfit

Which items do you wear the most?

Again it would be a scarf!

What item have you had the longest- do you still wear it?

It would be a pair of earrings I’ve had since I was about 12….they’re quite special as they are from Russia and I remember my mum buying them as a holiday gift.  They are a mix of white & rose gold with a pink stone – unusual too.  Somehow, I still have them and wear them occasionally.

 

What was your most recent purchase – why did you choose it?

I honestly haven’t shopped for clothes in a long time,  as I like unusual pieces, I tend to get things made mostly,  my last “make” was a pussy bow dress in contrasting leopard print in a wine/pinkish hue…its quite jazzy! I’ve not worn it yet, but looking forward to the occasion & when I do wear it….it will definitely catch your attention

I also decided end of last year, I wasn’t going to add anything else to my wardrobe unless it was a need;  I have way too many clothes just hanging in there.

Heels or flats?

I wear heels for the elegance when dressed up,  but I will always have a pair of flats to hand for swapping over.  I also only buy block heels or wedges now, my ankles can’t take a stiletto heel anymore 🙂

my style over 50 wearing flats image

Have you had any recent style disasters?

Not really, thankfully

Do you mostly shop in store or online?

When I do shop its mostly in-store, but I would usually have done my research online first.  I also do love a charity shop haul from time to time

What are your favourite brands/shops and why?

Basics – M&S and Uniqlo – they just work (I honestly would love to model for M&S  -my “secret” wish)

House of Fraser for its concessions – I like Biba

Cos – I like their clean lines

Classic workwear –  The Fold London

How has your style changed since turning 50? (if it has! ?)

It’s definitely changed. I’m all for comfort now….so anything not too clingy and fussy

I also ditched jackets….too boxy

I’m into dresses more…its one piece so keeps things simple

 Do you regularly ‘cull’ your wardrobe or are you a hoarder?

As a former stylist, I like to practice what I preach so yes, let go of what’s not working or that I’m bored with;  so the new can flow in

what to wear to be stylish over 50 image

Who have been the biggest style influencers in your life?

My late mother….definitely

Has your style changed as a result of lockdown?

Not changed as such;  but I hardly go out and make minimal effort for Zoom !

Do you have any style icons?

I do like Anna Wintour –  she has a signature style also Victoria Beckham’s design for her clean lines

There’s a lovely designer – Daniel P Tanner – rather vintage but I am a sucker for a pussy-bow and frills.  I love his designs

Shoes :  Kat Maconie – I don’t like all her designs but some of her shoes are amazing – a bit off piste and jazzy too

There are a number of fabulous Nigerian designers I love and wear their pieces too

 

What 3 style tips would you share with other women over 50?

Keep it simple, elegant & classy

I’d definitely say – ensure whatever you wear is comfortable

Understand your best colours, style personality and be comfortable in your own skin

To contact Bukky you can find her at:

IG: @vibrantmidlife

Fb: www.facebook.com/groups/vibrantmidlife/

www.vibrantmidlife.com

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

