Review of KeraHealth 360 Hair Health Plan for thinning hair

Review by Ceri Wheeldon

Thinning hair is a common problem for women in midlife and beyond. Our hair may well have been our ‘crowning glory’ when we were younger – but as we get older both volume and condition of hair can worsen.

I was asked if I would like to try the KeraHealth Hair Health plan, comprising a shampoo, conditioner, supplement and scalp massager, developed specifically to help prevent hair loss and promote hair growth (you can read my interview with the KeraHealth founder who developed KeraHealth having experienced hair loss herself).

KeraHealth Follicle Healing Shampoo and Conditioner

I have used products developed to counter hair loss previously. Where KeraHealth differs is in its consistency. It is not at all cloying. It is light , the shampoo lathers well and it smells ‘fresh’ ( with a faint smell of cucumber). The conditioner is also a light consistency and easy to rinse out.

I have naturally curly hair, which can be difficult to detangle after washing, but my comb just glided through – which presumably helps to prevent unnecessary breakage.

My hair wasn’t at all weighed down by the products and was easy to style . What was definitely noticeable after just one use was the increased shine. It was also a lot smoother once I blow dried it (using my usual styling products).

According to Fay, Kera Health’s founder I should be able to see tangible results in terms of hair thickness and strength after 30 days, with significant improvement after 3 months.

The results of their clinical trials are promising with 76% saying they saw a reduction in hair loss and 86% seeing an increase in hair volume.

The active ingredients are:

Exclusive ingredient KerCysteine®

Can help increase and revitalize the natural keratin your body loses over time due to age and environmental stress.* The essential amino acids in KerCysteine®, our exclusive formula, match those found in your hair, and this helps to regenerate and renew its health.

Biotin Nourishes and stimulated the scalp with the essential vitamins and proteins, B vitamins, Biotin, KerCysteine, Hydrolized Wheat Protein and the amino acids found in KerCysteine. Biotin is one of the building blocks of healthy hair, needed to metabolize fatty acids and amino acids. Rich levels of biotin for hair health in Follicle Hero help strengthen hair, as well as combat dryness, breakage and shedding.

Coconut oil

Formulated with exclusive ingredient KerCysteine and enriched with mild scalp purifying salicylic acid and coconut oil, which gently cleanse the scalp and hair.

In addition the conditioner also has jojoba oil and aloe vera gel to purify the scalp and activate follicle oxygenation.

Scalp Energiser

Made with silicon teeth, the scalp energiser is designed to increase the circulation of the scalp. It is recommended that you use it daily for 2 minutes. I found this so relaxing to use. It provides the same sensation as having your head massaged when you have your hair washed at the salon. A great antidote to current stress levels.

Neutraceutical supplement

The supplement ( to be taken daily) is intended to reduce hair loss and stimulate hair growth.

The active ingredients are:

Exclusive ingredient KerCysteine® Can help increase and revitalize the natural keratin your body loses over time due to age and environmental stress.* The essential amino acids in KerCysteine®, our exclusive formula, match those found in your hair, and this helps to regenerate and renew its health.

The SuperOxide Distimutase (SOD) antioxidant is derived from natural sources and coated using a patented process to ensure its passage into the body. SOD is an essential metalloproteinase that acts as the human body’s first line of defence.

French maritime pine bark extract with its Polyphenols and Procyanidins, provides another potent antioxidant that helps protect against free radicals and support the immune system.*

They are easy to swallow. How effective are they? It is always difficult to measure the impact of supplements. I shall update you in a few weeks time when I have taken them long enough to determine if there is a difference.

All in all I do like the range. The scalp energiser would make a great stocking filler gift at £10. The shampoo and conditioner are £32 and £38 respectively. You can buy all three items in a combined package for £70.

The supplements cost £60 for 60.

KeraHealth products are available from the KeraHealth website