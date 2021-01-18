Who Do You Notify After Changing Your Name? The Complete List

Situations like divorce or separation may require changing your middle name or surname. You need to order a deed poll for that. However, having successfully changed your name with a deed poll, you also need to inform many organizations and companies of your new name. This is important to avoid any confusion regarding your name and identity.

For example, you’ve got an important flight to catch, but the Airport authorities may stop you from boarding the flight because your name doesn’t match with the one in their record.

To avoid a situation like this, the following list should help you identify many relevant institutions and businesses that will need to know your new name.

Who to inform?

Government Organisations

The DVLA – Driver & Vehicle Licensing Authority

You may need to change your driving licence.

HMRC – Previously called Inland Revenue

You need to update your tax records. Ask your employer for the contact details of the tax office.

UK Passport Authority

If you have a passport, then you need to apply for a new passport with your new name. It is advisable not to book any trips using your old name if you plan to travel after the name-change. As mentioned above, the UK passport authority will recognize the name changes, and you may face last-minute inconvenience.

Police

You need to inform the local Police department if you have any criminal actions against you or are on the sex-offenders list.

Personal Contacts

Informing your personal contacts of your name change will allow them to adjust to your new name. Moreover, if you need to call an acquaintance in case of an emergency, a new name won’t pose any issue. Here is the list of all personal contacts you must inform of your name change:

Doctors and Medical Consultants

Dentists.

Your employer.

School/college/university.

Clubs, societies and associations.

Companies you have shares in.

Pension company. If you have a company pension, then you can get the address from your employer.

Motoring organizations (The AA, RAC, Green Flag or other breakdown companies).

Financial Organizations

It may help to sit down and make a list of these organizations. While some people may only have one bank account, most of us have links to many different financial organisations.

Banks – High Street and Online. Current accounts, Savings accounts, Loans, Mortgage

Credit Card Companies – Visa, MasterCard, Diners Club, American Express

Store Cards – Department stores, DIY stores, High Street chains

Building Societies – Current Accounts, Savings accounts, ISA’s, Bonds, Mortgages, Loans

Insurance Companies – Life insurance, Car Insurance, House Insurance (buildings and contents, Pet Insurance etc.)

Premium Bond Office

Mail-order companies. – Catalogue companies, online accounts

Loans or Hire Purchase Companies – High Street and Online, Furniture or household good purchases

Investment companies

Home-related organisations

Utility companies (water, sewage, electricity, gas)

Home Telephone Service Provider

Mobile Telephone Service Provider

Internet Service Provider

Local council authority (for council tax and electoral register)

HM Land Registry (if you own land or property)

TV Licensing office

Bonus: Deed Poll Registration

Many people believe that a central register of name changes exists in the United Kingdom. However, this is not true. Except for “enrolled” deed polls, others aren’t registered anywhere. An enrolled deed poll will include all the details that you have provided. Post 1914, these details are advertised either in the Belfast Gazette or the London Gazette.

The Royal Courts of Justice (London) keeps track of the enrolled deed polls for five years. Post this, they are transferred to the National Archives, Surrey.

Final Word

Changing your name in the deed poll isn’t enough. As your name is registered in various personal and organisational places, you need to take special care in ensuring that you have notified all the concerned authorities. Take cues from this article and make sure you have notified everyone in the list after changing the name.