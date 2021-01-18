Who Do You Notify After Changing Your Name? The Complete List

Situations like divorce or separation may require changing your middle name or surname. You need to order a deed poll for that. However, having successfully changed your name with a deed poll, you also need to inform many organizations and companies of your new name. This is important to avoid any confusion regarding your name and identity.
For example, you’ve got an important flight to catch, but the Airport authorities may stop you from boarding the flight because your name doesn’t match with the one in their record.
To avoid a situation like this, the following list should help you identify many relevant institutions and businesses that will need to know your new name.
Who to inform?
Government Organisations
The DVLA – Driver & Vehicle Licensing Authority
You may need to change your driving licence.
HMRC – Previously called Inland Revenue
You need to update your tax records. Ask your employer for the contact details of the tax office.
UK Passport Authority
If you have a passport, then you need to apply for a new passport with your new name. It is advisable not to book any trips using your old name if you plan to travel after the name-change. As mentioned above, the UK passport authority will recognize the name changes, and you may face last-minute inconvenience.
Police
You need to inform the local Police department if you have any criminal actions against you or are on the sex-offenders list.
Personal Contacts
Informing your personal contacts of your name change will allow them to adjust to your new name. Moreover, if you need to call an acquaintance in case of an emergency, a new name won’t pose any issue. Here is the list of all personal contacts you must inform of your name change:
- Doctors and Medical Consultants
- Dentists.
- Your employer.
- School/college/university.
- Clubs, societies and associations.
- Companies you have shares in.
- Pension company. If you have a company pension, then you can get the address from your employer.
- Motoring organizations (The AA, RAC, Green Flag or other breakdown companies).
Financial Organizations
It may help to sit down and make a list of these organizations. While some people may only have one bank account, most of us have links to many different financial organisations.
- Banks – High Street and Online. Current accounts, Savings accounts, Loans, Mortgage
- Credit Card Companies – Visa, MasterCard, Diners Club, American Express
- Store Cards – Department stores, DIY stores, High Street chains
- Building Societies – Current Accounts, Savings accounts, ISA’s, Bonds, Mortgages, Loans
- Insurance Companies – Life insurance, Car Insurance, House Insurance (buildings and contents, Pet Insurance etc.)
- Premium Bond Office
- Mail-order companies. – Catalogue companies, online accounts
- Loans or Hire Purchase Companies – High Street and Online, Furniture or household good purchases
- Investment companies
Home-related organisations
- Utility companies (water, sewage, electricity, gas)
- Home Telephone Service Provider
- Mobile Telephone Service Provider
- Internet Service Provider
- Local council authority (for council tax and electoral register)
- HM Land Registry (if you own land or property)
- TV Licensing office
Bonus: Deed Poll Registration
Many people believe that a central register of name changes exists in the United Kingdom. However, this is not true. Except for “enrolled” deed polls, others aren’t registered anywhere. An enrolled deed poll will include all the details that you have provided. Post 1914, these details are advertised either in the Belfast Gazette or the London Gazette.
The Royal Courts of Justice (London) keeps track of the enrolled deed polls for five years. Post this, they are transferred to the National Archives, Surrey.
Final Word
Changing your name in the deed poll isn’t enough. As your name is registered in various personal and organisational places, you need to take special care in ensuring that you have notified all the concerned authorities. Take cues from this article and make sure you have notified everyone in the list after changing the name.
