Great Career Choices For The Physically Active

If you are looking at changing up careers, and you are wondering how to make the right decisions around it, one way is to think about how physically active you would like to be in your ideal job. Some people would prefer to sit at a desk all day. But if you are the kind of person who prefers to be up on your feet or otherwise moving around during the day, then there are many job options you might want to consider where you can do that. In this post, we are going to take a look at some of the best career moves for such an individual.

Nurse

If you would like to move around and be on your feet a lot, one job where that is going to be inevitable is working as a nurse. This is obviously a great choice for those who also want to provide some medical care to people, and it is definitely one of the most rewarding career choices out there. People will generally respect you a great deal as a nurse, and you will have the real feeling that you are doing something good for the world. To pursue this career, you’ll need to get trained as a registered nurse first.

Occupational Therapist

As an occupational therapist, you will be helping people who have had injuries to get back to work. This means providing them with the necessary physiotherapy, but also counselling them with their career choices and generally making sure that they are getting ready to get back to work. As with nursing, this is known to be a rewarding job, and you will need to look into getting a relevant degree if you are going to have the best chance of landing such a job. All in all, however, it’s a fantastic career choice for anyone.

Massage Therapist

Are you good with your hands? For the individual with a good manual ability and the desire to be on your feet, becoming a massage therapist could be the way instead. There are actually many potential ways to get into this kind of work. You might take a short course and then see how you fare, or you might want to take a longer training session, learning anatomy and so on along the way. But however you do it, you will have a career that helps people to relax and eases tension, while keeping you active.

Fitness Trainer

Arguably the ideal job for anyone who likes to be physically active, becoming a fitness trainer requires that you are first yourself very physically fit. There is growing need for fitness trainers who specialise on putting together programmes for the older generation – fitness is key if you want to continue to have quality of life as you age. You can train people in trying to lose weight, gain muscle, tone up, or anything in between. But whatever you do, you are going to have to display the picture of health yourself, which means being active during work and also in your off-time, to have the kind of physique that people are going to want to gain for themselves. With this line of work, being fit is quite literally your occupation.

Athlete

Athletes cover many sports, but what links them all together is a willingness to be fit and active and to push their body and mind to the furthest possible reaches time after time. Senior events are becoming increasingly popular. It’s never too late! As an athlete, there is no such thing as downtime. You have to be doing what is best for your body and mind at all times, which means being completely strict about what you eat and drink, how much you move around and so on. You can’t have a day off, but if you are truly dedicated you could find that this is a fantastically exciting job that could have you earning medals and gaining worldwide respect.

Professional Sportsperson

Similar to being an athlete, but still somewhat distinct, is to get into professional sports of some kind or another. By doing this, you are going to be able to remain active while enjoying playing whatever sports you might be personally interested in. That might mean following in the footsteps of Rachael Blackmore (National Hunt), or maybe you are keen to get into football, cricket or any other sport that you might enjoy. This will require a real skill in order to really make the most of it and turn it into a career, but there is no reason why you can’t do that if you really want to.

Dietitian

You might not expect a dietitian to have to be that active, but it actually turns out to be quite important. People are going to be taking your advice on what to eat and what to avoid eating, and they will be able to trust you a lot more easily if you are obviously an active person who follows your own advice. That means not only eating well, but also making a point of getting plenty of exercise. As such, you will find that this lifestyle suits this job quite well.

Dental Hygienist

As with many other medical jobs, as a dental hygienist you are going to find having to be on your feet for quite a lot of the time each day. You will probably already have a good sense of whether or not you would enjoy this line of work. If you think it might be something you could get into, then you should seriously think about pursuing it as soon as possible, which means undergoing the necessary training and education. That might take longer than you think, but it is absolutely necessary if you want to forge ahead in this career.

Teacher

Teachers are obviously having to be on their feet all day, so this too might be worth looking into if you like to be physically active. You will need to make sure that this is what you really want to be doing, however, as if it isn’t then there is no point going for it just for this reason. Do you want to help create a better future for society while providing kids with some amazing education and a good approach for their future? If so, you are going to find that teaching could be very satisfying indeed, and it will help you to stay fit as well – especially if you become a PE teacher, but for all kinds of teaching too.

Entertainer

If you feel that you have an abundance of energy, and you would like to try and make use of that in your career, then why not become an entertainer? In the world of entertainment, you are going to need that surplus energy to really bring your a-game every time, whether you are thinking about becoming an actor, dancer, musician or whatever else. It is an exciting line of work, and one that you will be sure will help you to keep active, so make sure that you have thought about it if it suits your style.

Any of these could be a great step forward, so take a look and make that change today.