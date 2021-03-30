Welcome to Fab after Fifty

Make Up Tips for Women over 50: Video tutorial with make up artist Jo Jewett

Article by Ceri Wheeldon

Are you stuck in a makeup rut? Most of us started wearing make up at a time when we were wanting to look older and more sophisticated- and probably still apply it in the same way today as we did then.

Make up artist Jo Jewett is on a mission to help women look their best at every age.  She understands women’s faces and what works and doesn’t work.  In fact early in her career she made up some very famous faces, including Princess Diana, Madonna and Bette Midler. Her very straightforward techniques are designed to bring out the best in each of us -knowing where o apply and where to apply shimmer can make a huge difference when it comes to minimising the appearance of wrinkles and disguising hooded eyes.

Jo has been a guest on a series of chat shows I  put together during the first lockdown an I was delighted when we suggested that we do a make up tutorial over Zoom so that I could try some of her techniques for myself – under her watchful eye!!

In fact Jo has on online make up course specifically covering make up for eyes which is excellent – I can highly recommend it.

Make up techniques covered in this video

In the meantime I am sharing some clips of the session I had with Jo.  Jo shares her technique for covering dark circles – who would have thought that green concealer would become my new hero product?

Jo also showed me how to contour my face to bring out my cheekbones and we talked about how to choose the best colour lipstick – with tips for applying lipliner in a way that works best as our lips thin.

I hope  you enjoy following along. I used my own makeup – some of which just happen by coincidence to be the same as the product set Jo uses in her tutorials. I use a lot of Studio 10 products as they have been developed specifically for mature skin. Other products used in this video are from Sleek, Rimmel, L’Oreal and Pierre Rene. None are expensive. In fact Jo is a woman on a mission to stop us buying expensive products that we rarely use and end up lingering in the bottom of our makeup bags!

Jo does offer one on one virtual tutorials as well as her makeup course. She is looking forward to starting her face to face sessions once lockdown restrictions allow her to do so!

You can contact Jo at www.jojewett.com

 

PS: Apologies for my bedraggled lockdown hair – cant wait to be able to to the hairdressers once restrictions are lifted!

 

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

