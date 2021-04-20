Looking after your hearing..from the comfort of your sofa.

We only really notice our senses when we feel that we are losing one of them – this is especially true of our ability to see or hear.

So what are the typical symptoms of hearing loss?

– Misunderstanding what others have said to you or responding inappropriately

– Needing to ask people to repeat themselves

– Missing the telephone ringing or finding it difficult to follow a conversation on the phone

– Other people commenting that your TV or radio is turned up louder than they would like

– Difficulty determining the direction that a sound has come from

– Difficulty following a conversation in a noisy environment

– Withdrawing from social situations because you find it difficult to follow conversations

It is important to always get your hearing checked especially if you have concerns or are noticing a hearing problem, as sometimes there may be underlying medical conditions that are responsible for your hearing loss.

Your hearing can and will change over time and it is not unusual for it to deteriorate. With regular hearing assessments, you will be able to closely monitor this and ensure that your health is prioritised.

Unfortunately, losing your sense of hearing is not uncommon. In 2015, it was found that in the UK 11 million people were experiencing hearing loss – that’s 1 in 6 of us.

More than 900,000 people are severely or profoundly deaf. It is estimated that the number of people with hearing loss in the UK will rise to 15.6 million (1 in 5) by 2035. It is thought that over 70% of those aged over 70 years and 40% of those aged over 50, have some kind of hearing loss. Several research papers have made the connection between hearing loss with increased rates of depression, social isolation, and risk of dementia and cognitive decline.

If you are over the age of 50, it is important to get your hearing regularly checked – particularly if you start to notice that you are having difficulties. On average, it can take a person up to 10 years to address their hearing loss but with so many hearing aids and support networks in place, there is no need to suffer in silence.

Online Hearing Care has developed new technology to provide hearing tests, hearing aids and ongoing remote support to millions of people suffering from hearing loss, all within the comfort of their own homes. This radically new service model has been developed with the backing of an advisory board of internationally recognised audiology and digital healthcare specialists.

Home Hearing Kits

Online Hearing Care’s innovative Home Hearing Kit allows audiologists to remotely assess a client’s hearing to clinic standards and is the only healthcare provider in the world providing a full home audiology service. Clients are provided with all the diagnostic equipment that audiologists would use in clinic, with their hearing tested via accurately calibrated headphones and an otoscopic (small camera) examination of the ear canal and ear drum.

This allows audiologists to remotely programme the hearing aids with pin-point accuracy for each patient and to identify and refer any other conditions onto the patient’s GP.

In addition, patients receive full ongoing support by connecting with audiologists via virtual appointments and their hearing aids can be remotely adjusted anywhere in the world.

Professor Shafi Ahmed, Consultant Surgeon, Royal London Hospital, is a pioneer in digital healthcare solutions and expert Advisory Board Member to Online Hearing Care.

Professor Ahmed said: “It’s very exciting to see this technology being made available to patients in their own homes, replicating as far as possible a full audiology exam in the patient’s home. The last year has seen a real step change in acceptance of remote health assessment and provision, a trend that we see continuing post Covid. Treating hearing loss is at the forefront of this trend and patients’ quality of life can be dramatically and quickly improved with accurate assessment and treatment. This technology provides the closest experience possible to a clinic visit.”

Online Hearing Care hearing solutions are discreet, easily adjustable and effective hearing aids from world-leading hearing aid manufacturer, Phonak.

Phonak’s ground-breaking hearing devices contain advanced technology for increased functionality and superior performance with features including Dynamic Noise Cancellation, Speech Enhancer and UltraZoom for sharper sound quality in a variety of situations, especially in busy social settings.

You can make phone calls, listen to music, hear your sat nav instructions, and participate fully in conversations in a crowded room as the Phonak hearing aids advanced technology automatically turns down unwanted background noise.

The Online Hearing Care service includes a 60 day money back guarantee, annual checkups, remote care service support for any adjustments, and a 3 year warranty. Without bricks and mortar overheads, Online Hearing Care are able to keep prices substantially lower than high street audiologists.

Founded in 2020, Online Hearing Care has the backing of an expert Advisory Board of internationally-recognised audiology and digital healthcare specialists that also includes: Professor Brian Moore, Emeritus Professor of Auditory Perception, University of Cambridge; Dr Josef Schlittenlacher, Lecturer at Manchester University and multidisciplinary scientist specialising in machine learning for auditory science; and James Tysome, Consultant ENT Surgeon at Cambridge University Hospitals.

Check your hearing with a free online hearing test at www.onlinehearingcare.co.uk