Dealing with cosmetic surgery complications: what you should know 

Surgery can be scary, and it always comes with a certain degree of risk despite your physician’s best efforts. If you’ve chosen to undergo a cosmetic procedure, you’ve likely thought about it carefully and weighed your options before proceeding. However, complications can occur, and they can be quite taxing when they do. Not only do you have to deal with the uncomfortable physical symptoms, but the resulting emotional turmoil also affects you. You may be wondering what can be done in this situation and which steps you must follow to get control back over your life. Have a look at the following tips so you can take the first footsteps on the path to recovery today.

Discuss with your surgeon

After a failed surgical intervention, the first thing you should do is inform the doctor who conducted the surgery. Let them know that the results were not what you had hoped for and how they have impacted your life. Try not to sound aggressive or overly critical, as this may negatively impact the conversation. You should, however, stand your ground and be honest. Ask your surgeon if they know what went wrong and why it happened. Ask what the possible solutions are so you can ameliorate the negative results. Remember the possible treatment routes and weigh your options carefully before choosing one. You want to know the risks so that the situation doesn’t worsen instead of improving.

Consider restorative surgery

If you’ve weighed the pros and cons and decided that taking another surgery is what works best for you, you’re ready for revision surgery. Ensure that the procedure is carefully explained to you so that you’re fully aware of the risks and what the follow-up will be if this procedure doesn’t yield the desired effects. It might make you apprehensive to talk about the worst-case scenario. Still, if you’ve already dealt with one unsuccessful surgery, you need to be aware that it can happen, what the likelihood is and if you’re prepared to face the risk.

Whether or not you’re willing to go ahead with a second surgery will largely depend on the severity of the damage. If you’re dealing with excessive scarring, asymmetrical results, allergic reactions to injections or implants in which the body definitively rejects the substances, or if you’ve simply found that the procedure doesn’t suit your physique, you will probably feel confident that revision surgery is the appropriate course of action for you. Some of the resulting problems may be so extreme that they have caused structural damage to the bones or muscles, meaning that you’ll require additional reconstructive surgery.

If you’re unsure whether or not you should go ahead with additional surgery, it doesn’t hurt to ask for a second opinion. When a medical procedure goes wrong, physicians can sometimes offer differing views on the preferred course of action. Moreover, don’t hesitate to look for a new practitioner if you believe they could help you more than your current physician. It’s vital to find a professional you resonate with and understands all of your needs. If the new physician comes with better credentials or has performed the type of surgery you require successfully in the past, it’s only natural that will make you trust them more and feel safer. Remember that your well-being should be your top priority.

File a medical negligence claim

If you believe you cannot communicate with your doctor or feel like you’re not taken seriously, you may want to file a legal claim. Get medical negligence lawyers to look into your case if you believe any legal grounds could entail you to receive compensation. They can also help you learn the maximum medical negligence payout you can be liable to receive. Surgical errors don’t all fall under the umbrella of medical negligence. However, since every case is distinct, experts will be able to tell you if you qualify for compensation and what are the steps you must follow onwards. For example, if the physician operated on the incorrect part of your body, it can count as medical negligence. Other examples can include:

Receiving low-quality care, both during and post-surgery

The usage of a damaged or dangerous product during surgery, such as flawed implants or unapproved substances

Failure to correctly inform you about the necessary post-operative care you must be mindful of, such as the medication you must take or amount of bed rest you require

Failure to inform you about contraindications associated with your case

Dealing with the shock of faulty surgery is very difficult, so it’s good to have a team of experts by your side that you can count on. They’ll guide you along the way and inform you on the type of evidence you need to provide for your case to stand in a court of law and what outcome you can expect based on the particulars of your situation. You can’t go wrong when you put your trust in the hands of experts.

Give yourself time

Looks are essential when it comes to self-esteem. Suppose you don’t feel comfortable in your skin. In that case, it leaves you vulnerable in the face of mental health issues, contributing to overall poorer quality of life and the development of unhealthy habits or behaviours as a coping mechanism. Cosmetic surgery is undertaken with aesthetic purposes in mind. When there’s dissonance between the image you hoped to achieve and reality, it can lead to anxiety and other mood disorders.

It is often difficult to recover after surgery that went well, but if you feel like your appearance has been botched, you will understandably feel very upset. These are entirely normal emotions to experience, but if you believe they impact you so negatively your daily life is affected, you can try counselling. A therapist can help you understand your emotions and healthily process them, make peace with what happened and help you set new goals for the future to live a healthy, fulfilling life.

The recovery process after a failed surgical procedure can be very uncomfortable. But if you persevere, you’ll make it and become a better, stronger person.