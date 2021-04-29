The UK is a nation of dog-lovers. With easy access to the countryside for dog walks, plenty of pet-friendly pubs, and cold winters which lend themselves to cosy pup cuddles – there are plenty of reasons why so many Brits crave canine companionship. With so many breeds to pick from, and each pet-owner having their personal preferences, is there a dog that captures the country’s heart?

Favourite Dog

Personal injury specialist found that the Labrador Retriever was the UK’s favourite dog. This was across all ages and locations. They are known for their friendly, active, and outgoing nature so it makes perfect sense that us Brits love Labrador Retriever’s so much. Coming in as the second favourite was the Cockapoo, which are affectionate breeds with low maintenance as they hardly shed. Springer Spaniels were third, they are an energetic and social dog. They make for an excellent walking companion.

Comfort

The survey also found that 87% of people said their pets help them to de-stress. It has been shown that pets can help with mental health. There are a fair few reasons behind this. Dog owners are always motivated to go on a walk and get some fresh air. Plus it’s a social scene where they could meet fellow walkers. A dog is a companion and can make someone feel less lonely. Even just stroking a dog’s fur can have a calming effect on the owner.

Lockdown Impact

With pets bringing so much comfort to a household, it will come as no surprise that the number of UK pet owners skyrocketed over lockdown. 3.2 million households acquired a pet during the pandemic. According to the Pet Food Manufacturers’ Association (PFMA), young people were the force behind this increase. Over half of the new owners were aged between 16 and 34.

Different Ages

Speaking of ages, are certain pet breeds more popular with specific age groups? According to the survey which found the UK’s favourite pet, those aged between 55-64 favour the Golden Retriever and Border Collie. Whereas those younger – 18 – 24, prefer Staff Bull Terriers. There are certain questions potential pet owners need to ask themselves before getting an animal, as they need to ensure it will be a good fit for their household and lifestyle.

Location

Where you are located in the UK can impact your pooch preferences. For instance, people in Scotland have a soft spot for Border Collies. Those in Wales favour Golden Retrievers. Of course, it all comes back to personal needs. Different people will want different things from their pets.

It seems that the UK is only growing in its love for dogs. In a few years, who knows? Maybe another breed will take the top spot as the nation’s favourite. What’s your favourite dog?