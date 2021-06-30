Welcome to Fab after Fifty

Should HRT be free in England?

Should HRT be free in England image

I receive press releases on all sorts of topics every day. This morning one popped into my inbox talking about an all party parliamentary group looking at the menopause.

Part of the group’s remit is to look at prescription charges relating to HRT in England. Apparently HRT is exempt from prescription charges in Wales and Scotland…. but not in England.

It will be interesting to see how this pans out.

“Menopause Revolution”

This is what the press release said:

“Carolyn Harris, MP for Swansea East, this week (28 June 2021) was elected Chair of the newly formed All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Menopause in the House of Commons – marking the first step towards securing the menopause revolution.

Following her success in the Private Members Bill Ballot, Carolyn will be allocated Parliamentary time for a debate on her Bill, with the goal that it will eventually pass into law. Second Reading of the Bill has been set for 29 October 2021.

A central plank of the Menopause (Support and Services) Bill will exempt Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) from NHS prescription charges in England, as is already the case in Wales and Scotland.

The Bill will also take in broader issues around menopause rights, entitlements and education, all of which will be explored in greater detail through the newly launched All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on the Menopause.

The new APPG held its inaugural Annual General Meeting yesterday to elect its chairs and set its mission going forward.

Carolyn Harris, MP fir Swansea East, said:

“Women have been let down for far too long. We have seen policy built upon ignorance and workplace rights implemented with little regard of what women need. This has to end and the Bill I’m introducing will achieve this ”

What are your thoughts on prescription charges for HRT?

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

