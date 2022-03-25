Why Should You Consider Switching from Smoking to Vaping?

As we age, we become more and more susceptible to a wide range of health problems. Quite a few of the said health issues, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and chronic bronchitis, are caused by smoking. Others, such as heart disease and diabetes, can be exacerbated by smoking.

While quitting smoking is not an easy task, it is certainly doable. For starters, you could switch to a healthier alternative, such as vaping nic salts. Although vaping e-liquids with nicotine is not completely risk-free either, switching from smoking to vaping can help you significantly reduce the risk of developing the health issues listed above.

In addition to that, making a switch from smoking to vaping can improve your respiratory and cardiovascular health. That’s not all. It can also save you a large amount of money, give you full control over your nicotine intake, and allow you to gain access to virtually endless flavour options. Last but not least, vaping does not leave a noxious odour behind, unlike cigarettes.

In case you need extra motivation to quit smoking, read on! Below, you will find a list of benefits of switching from smoking to vaping.

Better Respiratory and Cardiovascular Health

Whenever you smoke a cigarette, the tar and carbon monoxide from tobacco and cigarette smoke damage the cells in your lungs and airways. Over time, it can limit the amount of oxygen that enters your bloodstream and cause shortness of breath, wheezing, and coughing.

What is more, the very same chemicals cause the cells lining your blood vessels to narrow due to inflammation and swelling. In the long run, it can lead to many cardiovascular conditions, such as atherosclerosis and high blood pressure.

Fortunately, according to Public Health England, small-scale studies have demonstrated significant respiratory improvements related to switching from smoking to vaping. So, if you are a smoker who wants to enjoy better respiratory and cardiovascular health, vaping is definitely the way to go.

Saving Large Amounts of Money

According to the data published by the National Cancer Institute, the average cost of a pack of cigarettes is around $6.28. So, making a habit of smoking a pack of cigarettes a day will set you back around $188 per month or $2,256 per year.

On the other hand, vaping can be significantly cheaper. To start vaping, you need an affordable vape pen, vape juice, though it would be wise to buy replacement coils as well. Buying all the things listed here can cost you as little as $50. Later on, you should expect to spend an average of $30 to $60 per month on coils and vape juice.

Full Control Over Nicotine Intake

Cigarettes give you no control over the amount of nicotine that is getting into your system. On the flip side, if you decide to switch from smoking cigarettes to vaping nicotine e-liquids, you will gain that kind of control with ease! You just need to calculate the total amount of nicotine in a bottle or a tank of the e-liquid that you are vaping.

You can do that by multiplying that e-liquid’s strength, which is given in milligrams of nicotine per millilitre, by the number of millilitres that you are going to vape. To give an example, imagine that you have just filled up a 10-millilitre vape tank with e-liquid that has 6 milligrams of nicotine per millilitre. Having multiplied 10 by 6, you can assume that by vaping the entirety of that tank, you will take in about 60 milligrams of nicotine.

Vast Selection of Flavour Options

Unlike cigarettes, vape juices come in a wide range of flavours. You have thousands of e-liquids to choose from both online and in vape stores, ranging from tobacco and mint to vanilla, cheesecake, chocolate, and exotic fruit. Taking that into consideration, finding a flavour that you like should be relatively easy.

Usually, people who switch from vaping to smoking start with a tobacco flavoured vape juice. After all, that flavour is something that you are used to. So, if you do not feel like all the other flavours are for you, sticking to tobacco is just fine.

Later on, if you find yourself feeling curious about all the sweet and fruity flavours listed above, you could pick whichever one sounds interesting to you. If you end up disliking it, you can just keep on experimenting with different flavours until you find one that you really like.

No Noxious Odour

Smoking is not only unhealthy, but also unpleasant, particularly if you smoke indoors. The smell of cigarette smoke can linger on your clothes, hair, and breath for hours. Worse yet, the said smell can get into everything around you, from carpets and curtains to upholstery.

If that is something that you find to be bothersome, you should be happy to know that particles from vape products take little time to disappear. Depending on what you are vaping, the vapour might take up to thirty minutes to disappear, but it does linger like cigarette smoke does.

In Conclusion

Switching from smoking to vaping can have numerous benefits. It can save you a large amount of money and improve your respiratory and cardiovascular health, as well as give you full control over your nicotine intake and eliminate the unpleasant smell of cigarettes from your surroundings. On top of that, vapes, unlike cigarettes, come in a wide range of pleasant flavours, which means that you are bound to find one that you like in no time.

However, keep in mind that switching from smoking to vaping will require you to purchase a high-quality e-liquid, as well as a vaping device. If you have no previous experience with vaping, it would be a great idea to invest in a vape starter kit from a reputable vape shop. That way, you will be able to enjoy all the benefits of switching from smoking to vaping without any issues!