Top Tips For A Better Night’s Sleep

The power of a good night’s sleep cannot be understated. It boosts our brains, our immune systems and gives our bodies a chance to repair and restore. But plenty of us aren’t getting the right sleep we need – and a lot of it has to do with the environment we sleep in. Here are a few top tips to help you get a better night’s sleep!

Stick to a schedule

For adults, between 7-9 hours of sleep is optimum for getting the most benefit from your rest. If you’re consistent with your sleep schedule, your body will learn when it needs to rest and when it’s most energised. In most people, this will help them to sleep better and more deeply. Your body sleeps as part of its circadian rhythm – which works on a loop that’s closely attuned to sunrise and sunset. Consistency in your sleep scheduling will help ensure your long-term sleep quality increases.

Change up your bedroom lighting

Lighting makes a real difference to how we sleep. Without even realising it, the lights in your bedroom could be impacting how deeply you rest. Dimmer or red lights are better for encouraging your body to produce melatonin, the hormone that helps the body recognise darkness and helps us to sleep, whereas bright and blue light – especially from LED lights – can do the opposite. Swapping out your light bulbs or investing in the latest decor lampshades from luxury lampshade specialists is just one small change that could radically transform your sleep schedule.

Think about your bedroom environment

The ideal home interiors to sleep in are often dark, as well as ensuring a cool and quiet room for a peaceful night’s sleep. Invest in blackout blinds if you’re in an area that’s particularly bright – whether from outside streetlights or even just a particularly bright moon. After all, light is something of an enemy to good sleep! Try to keep the temperature of your bedroom slightly lower than is comfortable, either by using a fan, air conditioning or just keeping a window open. When our bodies change temperature too rapidly during sleep, it can wake us up, so a cooling space outside your bed will stop that disruption in its tracks. For those who need quiet, investing in a good pair of earplugs is a budget-friendly option for keeping your sleep undisturbed. If you’re not a fan of earplugs, white noise machines or even listening to white noise, ASMR or other relaxation sounds can help promote sleep.

The benefits of an active lifestyle

Incorporating exercise during your everyday routine can help you sleep better. During the day, wearing out your body can help encourage sleep. Studies in adults from PubMed have shown that those who exercised fell asleep in half the time than those who did not. For those with insomnia, it can even help encourage sleep. But, be careful when you time your exercise as it can also hinder the quality of your sleep. Exercise prompts the body to create stimulants like adrenaline, which will make you feel more awake. So, if you’re planning to work out, do it during the day or even just after you’ve woken up to feel the real benefit. Perhaps if you’re older, even incorporating daily walking habits into your routine can foresee huge benefits, and will certainly have a positive impact on your night’s sleep.

Take a bath or shower

It seems like a simple step – but a hot bath or shower in the evening can impact your sleep. Some research has shown that a bath 90 minutes before sleep has helped older individuals sleep for longer and at a higher quality. If you don’t want to draw a full bath, simply soaking your feet in hot water has a similarly relaxing effect.