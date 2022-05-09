12 Ways to Save Money on Your Family Summer Staycation

If you’re looking to save money on your summer vacation, a staycation might be the way to go. Staycations can be just as fun and they often cost less.
Below, debt experts Carrington Dean have shared their top tips for saving money on a family summer staycation. If you’re struggling with debt, Carrington Dean can help, whether that’s creating a Debt Management Plan or discussing the pros and cons of a Trust Deed.
Check out their recommended ways to save money on your family staycation.
- Choose your destination wisely- When deciding on a location for your family staycation, be sure to consider the cost of activities in the area. If you’re looking to save money, choose a destination with plenty of free or low-cost activities.
- Book in advance- One of the best ways to save money on vacation is to book your accommodations in advance. This will give you the opportunity to compare prices and find the best deals. In addition, by booking early you’ll have your pick of the best properties. If you’re planning a staycation, consider renting a home or apartment instead of staying in a hotel.
- Travel during the week- If you’re trying to save money, one of the best things you can do is travel during the week instead of on weekends. Not only are flights and hotels typically cheaper during the week, but attractions are often less crowded as well. This can be a great opportunity to take a staycation and explore all the amazing things your city has to offer. Plus, traveling during the week can be a great way to spend time with family or friends.
- Take advantage of discounts- Many museums, zoos, and other attractions offer discounts for seniors, students, and more. Be sure to ask about any available discounts before purchasing tickets.
- Pack your own meals- Eating out can be one of the biggest expenses on a family vacation. To save money, pack your own snacks and meals to enjoy while you’re on the go.
- Find free activities- There are plenty of fun activities that won’t cost you a cent. From hiking and visiting parks to exploring local farmers markets, there are many ways to have a blast without spending any money.
- Take advantage of deals and coupons- Before you head out on your family vacation, be sure to search for deals and coupons for local attractions and restaurants. You may be surprised at how much you can save.
- Use public transportation- If your destination is a big city, take advantage of public transportation instead of renting a car. This can save you a significant amount of money on parking and gas.
- Stay in a vacation rental- Vacation rentals can be a great way to save money on accommodations. You can often find cheaper rates by renting an entire home or apartment instead of booking hotel rooms.
- Avoid tourist traps- Tourist traps are popular attractions that are typically overpriced and crowded. To save money, do some research before you go and avoid these traps.
- Go camping- Camping is a great way to enjoy the outdoors without spending a lot of money. Many campgrounds offer discounts for families, so be sure to ask about any available deals.
- Plan your trip carefully- One of the best ways to save money on a family vacation is to plan carefully. By doing some research and budgeting in advance, you can avoid overspending on your trip.
With these 12 tips, you can enjoy a fun and affordable family summer staycation. So what are you waiting for? Start planning your trip today!
