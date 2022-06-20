Staying safe and avoiding injury when you’re over 50

That everybody ages is a normal fact of life. It happens to everybody, and it’s something to be celebrated. Although society takes a discriminatory view of ageing bodies due to the pervasive ageism often unknowingly exhibited by the general public, the fact is that living a long life is often a privilege and something which should rightfully be recognised as the blessing that it is. However, that doesn’t mean you should be unaware of the fact that, as the years pass, your body changes. Older adults need to take more attentive care of their welfare and maintain their physiques to avoid injury as much as possible.

Below you can find some tips pertaining to the habits you should develop as you become older to stay strong and healthy forever.

Adopt a healthy diet

As you age, you are likely to be confronted with decreased bone mass density and declining heart health. These are serious concerns as they can impact your quality of life and make it difficult for you to continue your daily activities in your usual rhythm. This is why it’s imperative to prevent and decrease the effects of these disorders with the help of a balanced diet. Make sure to include plenty of leafy greens, like kale and spinach, as well as legumes, fruits and veggies, which will provide you with all the vitamins and minerals your body needs.

If you eat meat, be sure to include lean cuts as well as oily fish in your daily meal plan. Vitamin B12 is vital for your nervous system, and deficiency can negatively impact your cognitive abilities and even result in nerve damage. And of course, just because you’re eating healthy doesn’t mean you should never eat sweets again. Chocolate is full of antioxidants making it an ideal dessert. Just pick something with a higher cacao content to avoid the sugar rush. Your body needs more nutrients as you age, and many older adults have improper diets, mainly because appetite tends to decrease with age. However, since you want to avoid frailty and ill-health, you must keep a regular meal schedule and eat as balanced as possible. Moreover, if you become ill or wounded due to an accident, a healthy diet will help speed your recovery and get you back on track in no time.

Work it out

Older adults are usually seen as fragile and even feeble, a characterisation that not only does them a disservice but is also not true. This prejudiced view causes many to forego any exercise for fear of serious injury. However, the truth is that the more active you are, the less likely the possibility is that you’ll come down with an injury when working out. When your lifestyle is too sedentary, you run the risk of developing or worsening the symptoms of arthritis. To determine the best exercise plan, you should work with a professional trainer who has previous experience working with older adults.

Some exercises you should consider trying are those done for posture, balance, and strengthening your core muscles. These are all very important to prevent injuries. Many slips and falls are due to deteriorating balance and depending on where they happen, you may be faced with severe injuries such as bone fractures, which might take a longer time to heal correctly. There are many ways you can incorporate small exercises into your daily routine. You don’t have to wait to get to the gym to start. For example, you can try standing on one leg when brushing your teeth or doing your skincare routine, or you can put one of your legs on a chair when doing the dishes.

Some of the types of exercise you should try are Yoga, Pilates, Tai Chi and, of course, walking. You’ll notice that regular workouts won’t only help improve your balance but also make you more flexible. You’ll also gain newfound confidence in your own body and strength. If you are dealing with chronic pain or soreness anywhere in your body, sustained physical activity can help alleviate it.

In case of injury

Nevertheless, despite the most careful attention and healthiest lifestyle, the unfortunate may happen, and you might come down with an injury. One of the most common types of accidents affecting older adults predominantly are trip and fall accidents. If you are still working, it’s not unheard of to have met with such an accident at the office. If you’re dealing with the aftermath of such an injury, you should get a personal injury lawyer to navigate this difficult time better. If the mischance can be proven as having resulted from your employer’s negligence, you may be liable for compensation. Some of the evidence you could summon in court to strengthen your case includes:

Pictures of the accident, including the exact location as well as what caused your accident.

Photographic evidence of your injuries, ideally taken as soon as possible following the accident.

Eyewitness accounts of fellow workers that happened to be passing by at the time.

CCTV footage, if you can obtain it, would be a significant asset as it can show the exact way the accident occurred.

Choose comfortable shoes

Comfortable footwear is not only for those over 50 but past a certain age it’s also about mobility and safety. Your feet and ankles support your entire body, so showing them some tender loving care is important.

Sneakers are always a great idea, as they are versatile and work well with any type of outfit. Make sure they’re not too narrow so they won’t cause pressure on the bones and leave you with bunions. For the colder months, choose block-heeled, square-toed ankle books to avoid the aches that often accompany pin-thin heels. You also can’t go wrong with loafers and even flip-flops. Be sure to choose a more elevated version of this well-known basic, however, so you don’t perpetually look like you’ve just come off the beach.

It’s always important to look after your health and safety, but perhaps it becomes even more imperative to do so with age. However, if you keep some simple tips in mind, it’ll all be much easier than it seems at first glance.