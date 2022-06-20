What are the signs of depression?

Presented by BetterHelp.

There is a difference between being depressed and being unhappy. When we’ve had a harrowing week at work or are going through a divorce, the term “depression” is often used to explain how we feel. In contrast, major depressive disorder (MDD) is a far more complex form of depression. Depression has distinct symptoms that distinguish it from the normal sadness we all feel from time to time.

The first step toward healing and recovery is identifying if the persistent, unshakeable negative sensations are a result of depression. If you're experiencing any of these symptoms, it may be time to get help from a mental health expert.

Having A Bleak Outlook

Depressive disorders such as major depression impair your outlook on life as a whole. The most prevalent symptom of depression is a sense of helplessness or hopelessness.

Self-loathing, inadequacy, or unwarranted shame are also possible emotions. “It’s all my fault,” and “What’s the point?” are two common expressions of depression.

Losing Interest In things You Love

When you’re depressed, it’s easy to lose interest in the things you used to enjoy. Another telltale indicator of serious depression is a decline in satisfaction of once-enjoyed activities, such as sports, hobbies, or getting together with friends.

Sex is another topic that could lose your interest. Depression can cause a loss of sexual desire and even impotence.

Increased Exhaustion And Difficulty Sleeping

The fact that you’re exhausted is a contributing factor in your decision to cut back on the activities you find pleasurable. One of the most incapacitating symptoms of depression is a persistent and chronic loss of energy and exhaustion. This could result in an overindulgence in sleep.

Insomnia and depression often go hand in hand, with the former triggering the latter. They can also exacerbate each other’s weaknesses. Anxiety can be exacerbated by a lack of good, deep sleep.

Anxiety

Depression hasn’t been proven to induce anxiety, yet the two diseases frequently coexist.

Anxiety symptoms can include the following:

worry, restlessness, or a tense mood

a sense of dread, fear, or anxiety

fast heartbeat

Breathing quickly and shallowly

heavy or excessive perspiration

trembling or twitching of the muscles

difficulty concentrating or paying attention to anything other than the source of your anxiety

Irritation In Men Is common

Depression has varied effects on men and women.

Men with depression are more likely to exhibit irritation, hazardous or escapist behavior, substance addiction, or misplaced rage, according to research.

Men, on the other hand, are less likely than women to detect or seek help for depression.

Appetite And Weight Fluctuations

Depression can cause a person’s weight and appetite to fluctuate. Each person’s experience with this may be unique. Some individuals will gain weight due to an increase in appetite, while others will drop weight due to a decrease in appetite. One way to tell if a diet change is linked to depression is whether or not is if it’s deliberate. Unless it is, depression may be to blame.

Uncontrollable Feelings

One minute it’s calm, and the next it’s rage. In the next second you’re sobbing uncontrollably. Although nothing outside of you caused the shift, you’re prone to experiencing mood swings at any given moment. Rapidly shifting moods are a common symptom of depression.

Suicidal Ideation Or Thoughts

Suicide and depression have been linked in several studies. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 42,000 persons in the United States died by suicide in 2013.

Symptoms of suicide are often the first to emerge in people who take their own lives. It’s common for people to talk about it or try to end their lives before they succeed. If you believe that a person is in immediate danger of harming themselves or another, take the following steps:

In the event of an emergency, dial 9-1-1 or the equivalent number in your area.

Wait for aid to arrive before you leave the person.

Get rid of any potentially harmful items, such as firearms, knives, or drugs.

Pay attention, but don’t interrupt, criticize, threaten, or yell at the person you’re conversing with.