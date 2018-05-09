Welcome to Fab after Fifty

At Fab after Fifty we are passionate about women over fifty making the best of their lives. There has never been a better time to be 50! We'd love you to join in the conversation. Be Seen. Be Heard. Don’t be invisible. Be Fab after Fifty!

Join Free Today!

Join Our Community Today

Join a community of like-minded women making the second half of life the best half! The Fab after Fifty community is all about informing, sharing and inspiring.

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Get Started!

Style

Check out our latest style tips and picks to look fabulous over 50!

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Style

Diet and Fitness

The latest in nutrition and fitness to be healthy over 50!

Diet & Fitness

Beauty

Tips to look best possible fabulous YOU!

Beauty

Career

Whether you're setting up a business or looking for employment, make sure you're marketable over 50

Career

Are women over 50 pressured to lie or hide their age in the workplace?

Article by Ceri Wheeldon

is there pressure to lie about age over 50 at work image

I realise that the image that I have chosen is a bit extreme – but with all the changes in pension legislation, and with women in Europe on average accumulating 40% less pension than their male counterparts –  it is quite possible that some of us will never be able to retire !

So, can we be open about our age at work – and does it make a difference as to whether we are employed or self-employed?

I took part in a discussion yesterday on the topic of the impact of the menopause on women in the workplace.  It was suggested that if women in senior positions in corporates would be open to being interviewed on this topic, and those interviews made public, then a better understanding could be reached as part of the process of educating employers.

But it struck me as I was on my way home that women in senior roles may be reluctant to do so.

In our ‘Fab Women’ section of the website I have interviewed many women, all over 50, who have been happy to chat through their experience of setting up businesses, writing books etc, but when I have approached women with interesting roles in the corporate role to do so there has been a reluctance to do so. One even admitted that she did not want her age to be made public, as she felt it would negatively affect her career options. Her colleagues did not know her age, and she did not want them to know.

Does age discrimination at work still exist?

I know that many women over 50 who set up their own businesses do so following redundancy, feeling that age discrimination does still exist in the recruitment process, even though there is legislation in place to prevent this.

But while those who have set up a business are happy to share their stories, challenges and show pride in their achievements and their age- it seems that some of those who are employed may still feel a vulnerability in the workplace when it comes to being over 50.

While Hollywood now embraces actresses over 50 ( just look at this year’s Oscars) , and actresses no longer have to lie about their age, is there still pressure in the corporate world for women to give the impression that they are younger than they are?

Since I started Fab after Fifty some eight years ago, I have seen incredible progress in terms of perceptions regarding women over 50, but when I realise that some women still haveto hide their age in order to thrive (or survive) in the workplace I do wonder just how much progress we have actually made.

I would love your thoughts on this one. Have you felt pressured to lie (or hide) your age at work?

 

 

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterGoogle PlusYouTube

Loading Facebook Comments ...

Add a comment

Search Fabafterfifty

Newsletter Signup


Why not become a fan on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, Youtube or Pinterest and enjoy our RSS feed.

Latest Articles

When the menopause meets the summer heat

When the menopause meets the summer heat

An Introduction to Chakras

An Introduction to Chakras

Windsor Weddings and other Events

Windsor Weddings and other Events

5 ways to get over a break up

5 ways to get over a break up

Can intake of oily fish delay the start of the menopause?

Can intake of oily fish delay the start of the menopause?

Longer Summers: How we can all have them

Longer Summers: How we can all have them

Herb high - The herbs that give you more energy than coffee

Herb high - The herbs that give you more energy than coffee

Tessa Levy talks about publishing her first book at the age of 88

Tessa Levy talks about publishing her first book at the age of 88

Related Posts

  1. Are women over 50 feeling pressured to have botox when seeking employment?
  2. Do Women over 50 have an Advantage in the Workplace in the Relationship Economy?
  3. Women over 50: Age discrimination in the workplace
  4. Women over 50 in the Workplace – Do We Have a Sell by Date
  5. Worrying results of a new survey on the 50+ woman and the workplace

Our Facebook Page

Skip to toolbar