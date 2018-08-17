Welcome to Fab after Fifty

At Fab after Fifty we are passionate about women over fifty making the best of their lives. There has never been a better time to be 50! We'd love you to join in the conversation. Be Seen. Be Heard. Don’t be invisible. Be Fab after Fifty!

Join Free Today!

Join Our Community Today

Join a community of like-minded women making the second half of life the best half! The Fab after Fifty community is all about informing, sharing and inspiring.

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Get Started!

Style

Check out our latest style tips and picks to look fabulous over 50!

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Style

Diet and Fitness

The latest in nutrition and fitness to be healthy over 50!

Diet & Fitness

Beauty

Tips to look best possible fabulous YOU!

Beauty

Career

Whether you're setting up a business or looking for employment, make sure you're marketable over 50

Career

A Review of The Children Act starring Emma Thompson and Stanley Tucci

Review by Ceri Wheeldon

Emma Thomson in The Children Act image

 

“When a court determines any question with respect to … the upbringing of a child … the child’s welfare shall be the court’s paramount consideration.”  The Children Act, 1989.

 

This is the platform on which the film is based. Judge Fiona Maye (played brilliantly by Emma Thompson) presides over complex cases relating to children. Her commitment to her work, and the ethical challenges she must address on a daily basis consume her life, and her long term marriage to Jack (played by Stanley Tucci) suffers as a result. He wants more from her, while Fiona believes that all long term married couples become more like siblings – and is not motivated to make any changes.

Things come to a head when Fiona has to rule on a complex case of a teenage boy who is refusing a much needed blood transfusion on the basis of being a Jehovah’s Witness. The hospital goes to court in opposition the boy’s family to gain permission for the transfusion to go ahead.  Fiona takes an unorthodox approach as she decides the case, which creates an emotional bond with the boy , Adam (played by Fionn Whitehead). Post court decision that bond continues to impact both their lives.

As all of Fiona’s emotional energy is consumed by her work, she refuses to compromise in respect to her own marriage, and we see Fiona struggle on all fronts.

A grown up film

The film is extremely moving, and apart from the ethics and rationale behind the key court case in the film, we also see the turmoil caused by lack of communication and mismatched needs in a long term relationship, and the issues that surface when a career takes precedence over a marriage, and even having children.

This a grown up film with grown up performances. It is great to see Emma Thompson play such a meaty leading role and Stanley Tucci conveys the inner turmoil of his character as he faces the unhappiness he experiences in his marriage while still ultimately loving and respecting his wife.  Is the film industry recognising that there is a huge audience wanting to see lead characters in our age group portraying characters we can relate to?

A moving film, offering lots to think about.

The Children Act is out in cinemas on Aug 24th. Well worth a visit!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterGoogle PlusYouTube

Loading Facebook Comments ...

Add a comment

Search Fabafterfifty

Courses (New!)

Newsletter Signup


Why not become a fan on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, Youtube or Pinterest and enjoy our RSS feed.

Latest Articles

Looking Fab but Feeling Fab after 50 - Advice on Keeping Joints Healthy

Looking Fab but Feeling Fab after 50 - Advice on Keeping Joints Healthy

Mum and daughter launch new business together at the ages of 53 and 25,  ‘doing what we love’.

Mum and daughter launch new business together at the ages of 53 and 25,  ‘doing what we love’.

Friendship over 50: 5 Reasons why Friendship is Vital to Life

Friendship over 50: 5 Reasons why Friendship is Vital to Life

Business over 50: Networking for introverts

Business over 50: Networking for introverts

5 Benefits of a Gym-Level Workout at Home

5 Benefits of a Gym-Level Workout at Home

Midlife Confidence: Meet Your Mid Life Pushy Bitch

Midlife Confidence: Meet Your Mid Life Pushy Bitch

Interview with author Christine Webber on her career and inspiration behind her latest book Its Who We Are

Interview with author Christine Webber on her career and inspiration behind her latest book Its Who We Are

How to Adopt A Slow Sustainable Approach To Fashion

How to Adopt A Slow Sustainable Approach To Fashion

Related Posts

  1. Film Review: The Love Punch with Emma Thompson and Pierce Brosnan
  2. The Sense of an Ending Film Review
  3. Book Review and author interview :Women of a Dangerous Age by Fanny Blake
  4. If you have grown up children, where do you prefer to spend Christmas Day?
  5. Does the film Gravity with Sandra Bullock mark a significant change in the film industry and ageism?

Our Facebook Page

Skip to toolbar