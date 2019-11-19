6 Reasons Why Volunteering at A Senior’s Home Benefits Students

There have been tremendous benefits for student volunteers and residents when students volunteer to work with the elderly. We all remember the days when we finished school . The world was our playground and we had so many ideas about how we were going to change it for the better. It didn’t take too long for us to realize that changing the world doesn’t happen overnight.

As we live longer, and the generation gap gets wider, then all students should be encouraged to visit a Senior’s home from time to time. The oldest generation in society has been around the block a few times and have even forgotten some of the lessons that the younger generation still needs to learn. The older generation could write volumes. You wouldn’t be able to write an assignment about the things they have seen and experienced. Some advice they would give students on why they should volunteer at a Senior’s home:

Directing your dreams and aspirations

When you reach college, you get your first taste of freedom. No longer are you subject to the rules of your parent’s home. You can finally start carving your own path, but you soon realize that you don’t even have a clear idea of what you want to achieve or how you are going to go about it all.

This is an excellent time to lend your ear to the wise words from the seniors that have been where you are. Asking advice from someone who has experience is like getting assignment assistance by top UK writers, they know what they are talking about. It truly is a humbling experience when you speak to someone and it as if they can read your mind.

Health vs Wealth

If there is one thing that we seniors have gotten down, it is health. Seniors don’t just know how to get your grades up or give you tips on how to write an assignment. If you walk around a senior’s home, you will notice that there are plenty of people who are about as active as they were when they were your age.

Who better to get advice from than someone who has made it to an advanced age and are still living a healthy life. Diets come and go and the thing that is healthy today may well be a poison to your system tomorrow. The seniors where you volunteer will be more than happy to share their secrets on how to achieve a healthy balance.

Avoiding the train wrecks

There is no reason for you to go and try and reinvent the wheel or fall into the same ditch as the ones who went through it before you. Take it from the people who have walked the hard miles. Striking up a conversation on what not to do as you navigate adulthood is a topic that the seniors are well versed in.

They have made their fair share of mistakes and have learned valuable lessons from it. Just listening to their stories will give you plenty of controversial topics to write about. What’s more is that you could spring a couple of life’s booby-traps free.

We made the gap, we can bridge it too

As time goes by, things inevitably change as well. If you just think about the technology that exists today that wasn’t there 20 or 30 years ago, it is as if we are living on a different planet. The thing is that although stuff changes all the time, people don’t, or at least in essence. Speaking to the seniors will give you a good idea of what the so-called good old days were all about.

Listen to them with an open mind and you can decide if you want to make the same mistakes as they did or if you are opting for something better. If there is one thing that seniors are good at, it is admitting when they made mistakes.

Don’t worry, be happy

Take our word for it, storms come and they go and you can choose to weather the storm and look forward to better days, or you can let it consume you. You can believe the seniors when they say that everything is going to be alright. They know what you are going through and know how to console you.

If ever you feel like you need to talk to someone, there is no one better to impart to you a word of inspiration. They have a way of putting things into perspective and helping you see that all is not lost and that you are actually okay. Sometimes all you need is a different perspective.

They know a good thing from a useless thing

If you are trying to figure out what will make you happy or what goals are worth chasing, then you need to have a serious sit down with a couple of seniors. The resounding message that you will hear is that the one thing that is worth investing in is relationships.

No amount of money or possessions will be able to fill the void that your loved ones around you can fill. Money you can make and stuff you can buy, but the one thing you never get back is your time. Spend it wisely.

Conclusion

It should be a no-brainer for students to help out at senior’s homes, given the wealth of wisdom that they are eager to share. The world is changing faster than we can keep up with. This is why it is so important to get some hindsight from the people who have experienced the good and the bad.

If for nothing else, you will be treated to stories that will help you to see what matters in life. Stories of romance, intrigue, innovation and perseverance. Stories that will inspire you to do the best that can.

Author Bio:

Ray Campbell is a student counselor guiding college and university level students to get into careers that they dream of and be successful in what they take up in their professional lives. His guidance has helped many students achieve greater heights in their careers. In his free time, he reads autobiographies, plays tennis and practices meditation.