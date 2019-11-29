How to Host a Large Wedding

Having a large wedding is an expensive affair but when you have a large family and lots of friends you want to celebrate with, it is the best way to include everyone who matters. Though a large wedding is naturally going to take a little more organizing, much of your to-do list will remain the same.

The key aspect to remember when organizing a large wedding is understanding how the day itself will look. This means sorting out an itinerary so that your guests are occupied, fed and happy for the whole day as well as scaling up your decorations and meals.

So, here are a few tips to make life a lot easier!

Lean on Your Venue

When you are hosting a large wedding, the more you can lean on your venue, the easier your day will be. Most venues will offer meals and many also offer the aid of a wedding planner. However, some venues, like Clevedon Hall, also offer decoration services that allow you to deliver all your decorations the previous day and as well as an opportunity to hold a firework display.

The more your venue can do for you, the less stress you will be under in the run-up to your wedding. Letting the venue take care of things such as food, accommodation and entertainment will take a big weight off your mind.

Enjoy Your DIY

When you are spending a lot on your wedding venue and trying to accommodate a large number of guests, you should also be looking at ways you can cut your costs. Preparing your own decorations is one big area where you can save and it is a good way to get into the party spirit too. Lots of arts and crafts have entered the wedding scene in recent years so, if you want an Instagram wedding, this is probably the best way to achieve it!

Your decorations should always speak to you as a couple and your interests. So, if you want a country wedding, going for rustic flowers, autumn leaves and pine cones could be a really simple but effective way to dress your table.

Keep the Entertainment Going

Weddings are long events and your guests will need entertaining. For some guests, a bit of music and a dance floor is quite enough entertainment, but others will want something else too. Some interesting ideas might include prosecco pong (not for the faint-hearted!), a photo booth or giant games like connect four or timber.

The more interesting things there are at your venue, the less pressure there will be on you to provide entertainment. You will also find that people will connect and mingle a bit more easily because there will be an instant ice breaker for them. If there are kids at your wedding, putting on kid-friendly activities will also be essential as they will get bored and be annoying otherwise!

Hosting a large wedding is an incredible way to share your day with all your friends and family but the most important thing to remember is that this is your day.