4 Movies That Show How Family Life Is Really Like

Life is a series of unpredictable events, and nobody knows what will happen in the future. At one moment, you might think that everything is going great, and in the next, your whole life can turn upside down. But if one thing keeps us all together, it’s the love and support we get from our family. We may argue with them from time to time, and we frequently take them for granted, but they are the ones who are with us through joys and sorrows. If you are going through a rough patch with your family, sometimes all it takes is one fun activity that will make everything normal again. And what could be a better activity than watching a family movie with loved ones? It will not only reignite love, but will cause you to realize the importance of each other as well. In this article, I list a few movies that you could watch with your family this weekend.

“Pursuit of Happyness”

Starring one of the most popular actors in Hollywood, Will Smith, “Pursuit of Happyness” is one of the most heartfelt movies you will ever see. The movie follows the story of Christopher Gardner, who has invested in medical equipment for which there is no demand on the market. These investments cause him to go bankrupt and lose his home. Things get so bad that even his wife leaves him. But Gardner fights the circumstances of homelessness and being broke, while taking care of his son. The movie is focused on the bond between father and son. As Gardner goes through so much, he leaves no stone unturned in making sure that his son is happy. The strong bond between father and son is what this movie is all about.

Beautiful Boy

“Beautiful Boy” is one of the most underrated movies to come out in the past couple of years. Starring brilliant performances by Steve Carrell and Timothee Chalamet, it is a heart-touching movie about addiction recovery. It is a story of a young man struggling with drug addiction named Nic Sheff, and while all hell breaks loose around him, he has the full support of his father throughout his addiction period. This movie shows another strong bond between father and son and how family support can help someone overcome something as difficult as addiction. You can read the review for the movie here.

This 2019 release is the perfect movie to watch with your partner. It depicts the true picture of a couple dealing with a broken marriage. Charlie and Nicole have been married for several years and have a son together. But when both find themselves with different future goals, they separate and file for divorce. As they endure heated arguments and court battles, they still have a love for each other. It is depicted brilliantly by actors, Adam Driver and Scarlet Johansson.

“I Am Sam”

“I am Sam,” is a beautiful story of a bond between a mentally challenged father and his daughter. Sam Dawson, played by Academy Award winner, Sean Penn, is a mentally disabled Starbucks employee who fathers a daughter with a homeless woman. As soon as the child is born, the woman flees, leaving Sam to take care of his daughter, Lucy. Shane takes care of her until she is seven, when the authorities take notice and deem him unfit to be a parent. Shane then fights the court to win back custody of Lucy, in a story that will bring you to tears.