Welcome to Fab after Fifty

At Fab after Fifty we are passionate about women over fifty making the best of their lives. There has never been a better time to be 50! We'd love you to join in the conversation. Be Seen. Be Heard. Don’t be invisible. Be Fab after Fifty!

Join Free Today!

Join Our Community Today

Join a community of like-minded women making the second half of life the best half! The Fab after Fifty community is all about informing, sharing and inspiring.

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Get Started!

Style

Check out our latest style tips and picks to look fabulous over 50!

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Style

Diet and Fitness

The latest in nutrition and fitness to be healthy over 50!

Diet & Fitness

Beauty

Tips to look best possible fabulous YOU!

Beauty

Career

Whether you're setting up a business or looking for employment, make sure you're marketable over 50

Career

Midlife Divorce: How separated parents can support their children’s return to school

By Kate Banerjee, head of Jones Myers Children’s Department

separated parents supporting children back to school image

Many children and young people will no doubt be feeling apprehensive as they return to the classroom for the first time since March this year.

However, the school environment and routine that used to be reassuring and familiar to them has changed dramatically as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

New measures implemented to help safeguard pupils’ well being include one way systems, different playground rules and staggering starting and finishing times.

Secondary pupils in local lockdown areas will also have to wear face coverings in school corridors. 

While looking forward to being reunited with their friends, children and teenagers will understandably feel anxious about the new rules, particularly those who are old enough to have seen and read about the mixed reactions to schools reopening.

It is therefore vital that their parents – particularly those who are divorced or separated – do their utmost to help ensure a smooth transition at such a decisive period in their development.

Mutual cooperation

This can be achieved by working together in a spirit of mutual cooperation to communicate even more closely with their sons and daughters and find out how they think and feel about the myriad of changes they face.

Talking to them and reassuring them why the measures are needed will help to ease apprehensions and anxieties they may be experiencing.

Making sure children stick to a routine outside of school with set times for eating, bedtime and pastimes has also taking on an unprecedented importance.

Creating a stable environment where the best interests of children and young people are the overriding priority requires establishing and sustaining a workable solution.

Above all in these turbulent times estranged parents can remind their children that they both love them very much and are here for them in the days, months and years ahead.

About Kate Banerjee

Kate heads Jones Myers renowned Children’s Department. She is highly experienced in cases relating to children including contact and residence disputes. She specialises in child protection law and is a Member of the Child Care Panel representing parents, guardians, Local Authorities and children.

Kate has extensive expertise in international child abduction cases and is a Member of the International Child Abduction and Custody Unit. She also has “Higher Court Rights”.

 

 

Guest

More Posts

Loading Facebook Comments ...

Add a comment

Search Fabafterfifty

Courses (New!)

Newsletter Signup




Why not become a fan on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, Youtube or Pinterest and enjoy our RSS feed.

Latest Articles

Related Posts

  1. As more under 25s may be forced to return to live with parents, how will your life be affected?
  2. How grandparents can avoid feeling marginalised when their children divorce
  3. Ways to prevent grandparents from being frozen out in 2020 when children divorce
  4. The Pain of being Separated from Grandchildren
  5. Five factors that facilitate a good marriage AND a “good” divorce

Our Facebook Page

Skip to toolbar