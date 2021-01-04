Welcome to Fab after Fifty

At Fab after Fifty we are passionate about women over fifty making the best of their lives.

The Fab after Fifty community is all about informing, sharing and inspiring.

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

The latest in nutrition and fitness to be healthy over 50!

Tips to look best possible fabulous YOU!

Whether you're setting up a business or looking for employment, make sure you're marketable over 50

New Year Challenge to stay Fabulous Day 2: Walk with a change of direction!

january challenge change direction image

 

Time to mix things up! Do you always walk in the same direction?

 Walking offers so many benefits to both general health and mindset. As many of us find ourselves working from home for increasing periods, it is good to break up the day with a dose of fresh air and a break from looking at screens.

I do try to go for a walk around my village daily, but I realise that I always take the same route – coming out of my front door and turning right. I only ever see the scenery from the same perspective.

So, today’s challenge is really easy. If you have a usual route , reverse it!! In my case I shall turn left and complete my circle in the opposite direction.

Just a simple change, but its amazing how many new things come to your attention just by viewing them from a different angle – a good way to look at many aspects of life- from a new perspective.

benefits of walking quote

I tend to walk for just 20-30 minutes. It really is enough to recharge and of course get a dose of much needed vitamin D!

The health benefits of walking are immense.

Walking regularly:

Decreases your risk of heart attack

Decreases your risk of stroke

Protects against hip fracture

Helps prevent depression

Lowers stress levels

Relieves arthritis and back pain

Strengthens muscles, bones and joints

Improves sleep

Elevates overall mood and sense of well-being

 

One of the best things about walking during lockdown is at least I usually see people to smile at and say hello – from a safe distance- so it also helps me to feel less isolated in lockdown.

Try to not check for phone while walking – this is your daily reboot opportunity so try to enjoy this time without distractions and simply enjoy the experience and the environment.

Small changes can make a big difference to how we feel.

Happy New Year. See you on Day 3 of our New Year New You Challenge ?

You can share your outfit on our Facebook Pages (  @Fabafterfifty  and  StyleConfidenceandSuccesswithJulia and don’t forget to follow us if you don’t already ) and if you love using social media you can also share your looks on Instagram or Twitter with #NewYearNewYouChallenge2021. #NewYearStayFab

 

“Look good, feel good, live your best life“

 

We are posting the challenges the night before so that you can prepare 🙂

Ceri and Julia xo

 

New year challenge to stay fabulous over 50 in lockdown image

 

PS: How did you get on with Day One’s challenge?

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

