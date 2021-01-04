New Year Challenge to stay Fabulous Day 2: Walk with a change of direction!

Time to mix things up! Do you always walk in the same direction?

Walking offers so many benefits to both general health and mindset. As many of us find ourselves working from home for increasing periods, it is good to break up the day with a dose of fresh air and a break from looking at screens.

I do try to go for a walk around my village daily, but I realise that I always take the same route – coming out of my front door and turning right. I only ever see the scenery from the same perspective.

So, today’s challenge is really easy. If you have a usual route , reverse it!! In my case I shall turn left and complete my circle in the opposite direction.

Just a simple change, but its amazing how many new things come to your attention just by viewing them from a different angle – a good way to look at many aspects of life- from a new perspective.

I tend to walk for just 20-30 minutes. It really is enough to recharge and of course get a dose of much needed vitamin D!

The health benefits of walking are immense.

Walking regularly:

Decreases your risk of heart attack

Decreases your risk of stroke

Protects against hip fracture

Helps prevent depression

Lowers stress levels

Relieves arthritis and back pain

Strengthens muscles, bones and joints

Improves sleep

Elevates overall mood and sense of well-being

One of the best things about walking during lockdown is at least I usually see people to smile at and say hello – from a safe distance- so it also helps me to feel less isolated in lockdown.

Try to not check for phone while walking – this is your daily reboot opportunity so try to enjoy this time without distractions and simply enjoy the experience and the environment.

Small changes can make a big difference to how we feel.

Happy New Year. See you on Day 3 of our New Year New You Challenge ?

“Look good, feel good, live your best life“

We are posting the challenges the night before so that you can prepare 🙂

Ceri and Julia xo

PS: How did you get on with Day One’s challenge?