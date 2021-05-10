Welcome to Fab after Fifty

At Fab after Fifty we are passionate about women over fifty making the best of their lives. There has never been a better time to be 50! We'd love you to join in the conversation. Be Seen. Be Heard. Don’t be invisible. Be Fab after Fifty!

Join Free Today!

Join Our Community Today

Join a community of like-minded women making the second half of life the best half! The Fab after Fifty community is all about informing, sharing and inspiring.

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Get Started!

Style

Check out our latest style tips and picks to look fabulous over 50!

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Style

Diet and Fitness

The latest in nutrition and fitness to be healthy over 50!

Diet & Fitness

Beauty

Tips to look best possible fabulous YOU!

Beauty

Career

Whether you're setting up a business or looking for employment, make sure you're marketable over 50

Career

Is it true that women are invisible over 50?

Article by Ceri Wheeldon

are women over 50 invisible image

Last week Women’s Hour dedicated a programme to highlighting the issue of women over 50 being invisible. Numerous projects are popping up in my Instagram feed addressing the invisibility dilemma…..but are we really as invisible as these initiatives suggest?

How is invisibility measured?

Firstly, how is ‘invisibility’ measured?  Is it the column inches gained by women over 50 in mainstream media? Is it the number of models over 50 in advertising campaigns? Is it the number of women over 50  appearing on TV and film? in Is it the number of women over 50 in the workplace? Is it how women perceive themselves? Are some women /outlets talking women into believing they are invisible?

I started the Fab after Fifty website 12 years ago. At that time the only women over 50 referred to in the press seemed to be Helen Mirren and Judy Dench. Whenever I went to meetings invariably their names would be brought up as role models for the over 50s, I used to get tired of pointing out that while both were successful and inspirational women, if they were the benchmark being used by advertisers and brands then perceptions and strategies were a generation out – Judy Dench is in fact older than my mother.  I used to highlight other women who had celebrated their milestone birthday – in fact if we look at today’s list it would include Kylie Minogue, Jennifer Aniston, Julia Roberts, while Michelle Pfeiffer, Madonna and Lorraine Kelly have celebrated their 60ths. The visual image of a 50 plus woman just hasn’t caught up with the reality of how we are and how we live.

Women over 50 on our screens

There are more women over 50 on our screens – Jane Seymour is 70 and has never been more in demand, Tess Daly hosts THE BBC flagship programme at 50, Davina McCall is constantly fronting programmes, Lorraine Kelly still fronts her daily morning talk show, Catherine O’Hara took centre stage in Schitt’s Creek, Frances McDormand has just won the Oscar for Best Actress. There has been a significant improvement over the past decade.

Until the pandemic hit the number of women over 50 in the workplace was increasing year on year – with employers recognising the contribution they are able to make in the workplace. In fact all senior UK ambassadors are now female and mostly over 50. The most recent appointment being  Menna Rawlings who has been appointed as ambassador to France at the age of 53. High profile, visible roles. Let’s not forget that Kamala Harris is the first female Vice President of the Unites States at the age of 56.

One area where there is still considerable progress that needs to be made is representation in advertising. Despite having the most spending power, the over 50s are still vastly underrepresented in advertising campaigns. Brands seem happy to embrace all the other ‘diversity’ issues but sadly age is still the poor relation when it comes to inclusivity.

We can choose to be visible

why be invisible when you can be fabulous quote

What about how we see ourselves over 50?  I am going to be make a statement which I know will be controversial. I believe that we are only invisible if we choose to be. For me it’s all about mindset. We all have the opportunity to stay engaged and current when it comes to interests, skills etc. Being visible is not about how we look but about our energy and enjoyment of life. Yes, we can all do things from a visual standpoint to be more visible – there are lots of tips about what to wear, how to update our make up etc, but at the end of the day I think it is about zest for life.

I have often used the phrase ‘why be invisible when you can be fabulous’. You only have to look at the number of women on instagram who are happy to share their 50plus journey. They have no intention of fading into the background ! Nor should any of us.  There is no need to be invisible when there are so many options to be visible ……and fabulous!!

Is the notion of women over 50 based on facts – or is it another misconception about ageing?

What do you think??

 

 

 

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterGoogle PlusYouTube

Loading Facebook Comments ...

Add a comment

Search Fabafterfifty

Courses (New!)

Newsletter Signup




Why not become a fan on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, Youtube or Pinterest and enjoy our RSS feed.

Latest Articles

Related Posts

  1. How much do women over 50 spend on make-up and beauty products?
  2. Do you ever feel invisible? Add your voice to our campaign!
  3. 75% of women surveyed feel they have lost their identity to labels such as ‘mum’
  4. Visibility is NOT the preserve of the young
  5. Do women feel invisible to the opposite sex at 51.

Our Facebook Page

Skip to toolbar