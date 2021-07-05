Best dresses to wear to a wedding or special occasion over 50

Article by Ceri Wheeldon

With so many weddings postponed over the last 18 months due to lockdown restrictions, weddings are finally able to take place- even if at the time of writing this singing and dancing are not allowed!

So, the all important question – what to wear!

I have come up with several options – all different price points. At a time when the emphasis is on sustainable fashion, I have selected a number of dresses at different price points which will be fabulous to wear at a wedding, but none are too formal so they are very wearable after the main event.

Of course, if you really want to champion sustainability shop in your own wardrobe first and consider renting a dress – if renting is good enough for Carrie when marrying the Prime Minister for her own wedding it’s more than good enough for the rest of us attending as guests!

Dresses to wear to a wedding over 50

Ghost is experiencing a bit of a resurgence. I have always been a fan and find their clothes great for travelling as the creases just fall out when you hang them up. The Duchess of Cambridge has been seen in Ghost recently.

I have selected a dress from their mainline – in fact it is very similar to a Ghost two piece I wore to a wedding some time ago.

The cut of this dress is so flattering and the way it hangs makes it so elegant. Ghost have also collaborated with Marks and Spencer , so look for cheaper alternatives are available there.

This Ghost dress is available from ASOS and costs £189 More details

Boden might not be the obvious destination when looking for a dress for a wedding, but they do have some fabulous pieces. This silk, long sleeved dress is timeless and classy.

At the time of writing this dress from Boden has been reduced from £350 to £245 More details

Who can go wrong with some ‘pretty woman’ inspiration. Polka dots always remind me of Julia Roberts in the polo scene. Timeless

Available from Sosandar £69 More details

If you are looking for a dress that is a bit of a show stopper then this dress from Ridley could be the one.

Definitely one that fits into the ‘splurge’ category . The movement of the tiers is fabulous! Ridley has some fabulous dresses for special occasions.

Available from Ridley London £499

Be pretty in pink in this fabulous colour block dress from Me and Em.

Worn with a belt creates a very different look to when its worn ‘buffet style’ (apparently this is the new term for what used to be called a tent dress!)

This is definitely an investment piece, but is a classic and is absolutely stunning

Available from Me and Em . Price £450

Which is your favourite?