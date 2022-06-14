Welcome to Fab after Fifty

It's always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Review: Heritage Store Rosewater and Glycerin Hydrating Facial Mist.

Review by Ceri Wheeldon

With the warmer weather finally arriving, one way to keep skin feeling hydrated and looking dewy is to use a facial mist . I have tried the Rosewater and Glycerin Hydrating Facial Mist from Heritage Store.

One spritz of this spray and skin feels instantly refreshed. It is light and smells ‘fresh’ rather than heavily scented. It has a nostalgic old fashioned feel to it. It leaves skin feeling soft . The glycerin helps to lock in moisture – its great for helping to set makeup. Especially in warmer weather ( or if you suffer from hot flushes). It also helps to maintain the skin’s ph levels.

It’s ideal if you want a quick freshen up when on the go.

One of the key ingredients is Vor-Mag water, which I had never heard of before. According to the Heritage Store website “Vor-Mag™ water is vortexed and magnetized, raising it to a higher vibration that we believe is more similar to your body’s frequency. So, while our Rosewater formula is just two ingredients, it’s far from simple. Soothes skin and calms redness. Hydrates and tones for healthier looking skin.”

I love to find products that work which don’t break the bank. This spray complements my regular skincare routine without adding a huge additional cost.

It can be used on the body as well as the face .

An effective, affordable product for everyday use.

Heritage Rosewater and Glycerin Facial Mist is available from a variety of high street stores and also Amazon  where it currently costs £8.99

Note: I was gifted this as a PR product, but would definitely buy again!

 

 

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

