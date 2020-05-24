Welcome to Fab after Fifty

How to cut and colour your hair in lockdown and what steps hair salons are taking to be safe when they reopen

Article by Ceri Wheeldon

In this episode of the Midlife Real Life Chat show, we asked Jason and Tony of Smith and Cullen in Windsor all of your pressing questions about hair, from how to look after it during the remainder of Lockdown (condition, cut and colour) to what we can expect when hairdressers reopen. A visit to the hair salon will be very different to how it was just a few months ago.

This was a fun and informative session. I am joined again by fellow panellists make-up artist Jo Jewett and stylist and brand consultant Maggie McMillan.

These are just some of the questions we asked:

What is the best thing we can do for our hair in lockdown

Is it OK to use home colour kits – will it affect how professional products will work later?

Best way to cover roots – grey hair and blondes

How to cut own hair : fringe and the back of hair – especially short hair!

How to cut mid length hair

 

Salon safety:

What changes are salons making to make venue safer

How to observe social distancing

Will stylist /clients be expected to wear gloves, masks visors?

What will happen with gowns

How can we all be confident moving forward?

 

Tony and Jason were very generous with their tips and information that they shared with us. So many aspects of our salon visits will be very different in the future. The world of hairdressing has changed!!

 

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

