My Style over 50: Marion shares her style tips and inspiration

Interview by Ceri Wheeldon

Today, in our ‘My Style over 50’ series, featuring real women who love to be stylish over 50 Marian Maclean shares her style story with Fab after Fifty.

How would you describe yourself- and your style?

The best way to describe me, I’m a 56 Mother and full time worker. I’ve been in the health & fitness industry for 35+ years working in gyms and managing my own weight loss life coaching business, so I could work and be a stay at home mother.

I’ve now moved on to work as a Support Worker for Special Needs, Extreme Trauma, Mental Health and Extreme Isolation.

I’ve been in this industry for the past 9 years.

I’m passionate about my job and helping others, but more importantly I am passionate about embracing my 50’s, and being the best person, I can. This includes eating a healthy diet and exercise regime.

How would you describe your style?

My style would definitely be elegant, so elegant at night, but daytime, I’m usually in a very comfortable casual look, usually fitness gear, as I take clients in Hydro pools, gyms, out in the community, so no high heels during the day.

What are the favourite items in your wardrobe and why?

My favourite item in my wardrobe would be my pink dress. Pink is my favourite and I have a collection of bright outfits reflecting my style. I’m definitely a sparkle and colour lady.

Heels or flats?

I enjoy heels but you’ll usually find me in one of my 7 pairs of runners.

Do you mostly shop in store or online?

I mainly shop in stores.

What are your favourite brands/shops and why?

My favourite brand is Michael Kors, I purchased a silver sparkly dress, in Scottsdale, Arizona last year.

How has your style changed since turning 50? (if it has! ?)

My style hasn’t changed since turning 50, if anything, I’m more drawn to bright colourful clothes, as this puts a sparkle in my day. With all the negativity in the world, wearing colours helps me remain happy and calm.

I’m also at an age, where I don’t particularly care what others think, I dress for me, and what makes me happy. This is something we should all learn, to respect each other’s styles and wear things for yourself, not for trends or to fit in.

What 3 style tips would you share with other women over 50?

1. Remain true to yourself and your identity

2. Dress to impress, life is too short

3. Have fun with colours

Marion can be followed on Instagram:

Instagram – embrace_the_50s

Marion Maclean