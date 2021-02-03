Article by Dr Marion Gluck

Life is overwhelming at the moment. Home-schooling, WFH or being with your partner 24/7 can all cause us to become more snappy and less patient or even feeling less connected. But what if there is another underlying reason that you can’t get in the mood? The Marion Gluck Clinic offers its top tips on how to be more intimate and open a deeper connection with your partner this Valentine’s. Remember physical touch and sexual connection is an important and vital part of being human.

Boost your testosterone levels

Yes, women need testosterone and this is a key hormone in maintaining your sex drive. There are many foods that can help boost testosterone levels and these include eggs, almonds, oysters, spinach, salmon, tuna and bananas. Boosting your testosterone can increase your sex drive and even make you feel more confident when getting between the sheets with your partner.

2. Unwind and destress

Cortisol, a hormone from our adrenal glands, is physiologically released in response to stress. This becomes problematic when stress is persistent and cortisol levels become chronically elevated. Both cortisol and testosterone are made from the same precursor in the body, therefore, if there is a high demand for cortisol it will have a negative impact on testosterone production. This explains how stress can affect your libido and energy. Feeling relaxed and destressed will help you feel sexier, more confident and more likely to engage in some quality time with your significant other. So take that warm bath, light some candles and indulge in a massage!

3. Communicate

You probably communicate with your partner on a daily basis but for a deeper and more intimate relationship you need to really connect. Talk about your childhood, your dreams, and the things holding you back. Play 20 questions and divulge your sexual desires and fantasies. Invite your partner to reciprocate and you will soon notice you feel much more aligned. If you are experiencing a low sex drive, this deeper connection may help you feel more comfortable discussing any issues you are experiencing.

4. Love yourself before you can love someone else

A low sex drive in women is extremely common and impacts most women at some stage of their lives. It can feel debilitating but it’s a vulnerable topic to discuss freely and many repress true feelings. Get in touch with your body as increased stimulation increases blood flow to the vagina and can improve orgasms. Self care is also essential with a healthy nutrient dense diet, exercise and body movement that you enjoy and having a sense of purpose.

5. Get to the cause of the problem

If there are other issues that are holding you back from intimacy with your partner, then identifying the issue and seeking advice is a first step. Whether you experience low libido, painful intercourse, suffer from vaginal dryness or have ongoing problems such as cystitis or incontinence, know that this does not have to be permanent and seeking expert advice for treatment options is your right.

Your symptoms may be down to a hormonal imbalance, and after a comprehensive evaluation, the Marion Gluck Clinic treat a range of symptoms that can be reduced and even irradicated by bio-identical hormonal replacement treatment. Make that appointment now!