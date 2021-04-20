Article by Dr Valeria Acampora

Give your man the chance to rebalance his hormones with simple lifestyle tips and tricks that can help boost testosterone and reduce symptoms of andropause, the male menopause. Dr. Valeria Acampora, specialist in Anti-aging Medicine at The Marion Gluck Clinic, explains how declining levels of testosterone can impact wellbeing, concentration, appearance and even sex drive in men.

As men age, they may begin to experience symptoms due to declining levels of testosterone, a process known as andropause. Awareness of andropause is generally low, with men frequently dismissing symptoms as old age kicking in. However, studies suggest that as many as 1 in 5 men experience these symptoms. In medical terms, andropause is defined as the progressive decline in testosterone level and an increase in a protein called sex hormone binding protein (SHBG).

Andropause is diagnosed if tests show that testosterone levels have decreased compared to previous tests.

What are the symptoms to look out for in your partner?

Tiredness, fatigue, or “burnout syndrome’ (decreased drive and ambition)

Decreased strength and lean body mass

Irritability

Poor sleep patterns

Diminished libido

Memory loss

Erectile dysfunction

Decreased morning erections and decreased erection strength

Depression

Andropause can also affect men’s appearance. Testosterone is vital for skin and hair health and low levels can make skin look older and cause hair loss. Men may also put on weight around their abdomen, have increased breast tissue (known as gynecomastia) and develop varicose veins. In addition, workouts may not be as effective as they once were, and men may find it difficult to gain muscle despite doing exercise.

Other symptoms include loss of bone density, joint pains, stiffness, heart palpitations and ringing in the ears, known as tinnitus.

Causes and Solutions of Male Menopause

Andropause, also known as the “male menopause”, occurs as hormone levels, particularly testosterone, decline with age. This happens naturally in men from age 30 onwards with some men become symptomatic when their testosterone levels fall below a critical level. This level differs for each man, so it is important to pay close attention to changes in behaviour and physical symptoms.

There are a few factors that can heighten the risk of the andropause, and these include obesity, a high BMI, the onset of Diabetes and a moderate to high intake of alcohol.

Men who work in high pressured roles are more likely to experience symptoms of andropause. It is important for men to be aware of signs of work-related stress and seek help when necessary, to prevent it impacting their health and well-being.

Good sleep is essential for maintaining testosterone levels. Research shows that chronic sleep deprivation is linked to testosterone deficiency. Ideally, adults should aim to get 7-9 hours of sleep each night.

These general health issues highlight the importance of having a healthy and balanced diet. Some foods, such as tuna, leafy greens, shellfish and pomegranate, are known as testosterone boosting foods and can easily be added into your diet.

In addition to having a healthy diet, regular exercise is also beneficial for maintain and boosting testosterone levels. Resistance training, for example weight training, and high-intensity interval training (HIIT) has been shown to improve the age-related decrease in testosterone.

Treatment of Andropause

All symptoms of andropause are a result of low testosterone, therefore testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) is an effective treatment.

Bio-identical testosterone is identical to the testosterone produced in the body, making it a gentle and safe treatment. In addition, the doses can be personalised – so men can receive as little or as much testosterone as they need to restore their levels. It can prescribed in the form of a cream or lozenge so that it is absorbed directly into the blood stream.

So, if your man is tired, grumpy, lacking interest in things he used to enjoy or has lost interest in sex, get his testosterone levels checked. Men don’t need to live a half live and can feel themselves again quickly and easily with TRT.

