Best TV programmes and films to watch this month

Article by Ceri Wheeldon

We still don’t have those lovely balmy evenings to spend sitting in the garden, so it seems we are destined to be reliant on Netflix, Prime etc a little bit longer!

Here are just a few of my picks to inspire you. When looking for something to watch I tend to have a 10 minute rule. If I start to watch something and find my mind wandering too much within the first 10 minutes then I stop watching and look for an alternative. These have all more than survived my 10 minute rule! I should mention that my favourite series over the past year is The Queen’s Gambit. I’m still hoping to find another that will grip me in the same way. Sadly none of the series/films listed have achieved that heady status, but in my opinion they are all worth watching.

Netflix Choices

Halston A binge worthy series starring Ewan McGregor as the iconic designer. If you are interested in the world of fashion and loved the 70s then this is definitely worth watching. I have written a more detailed review.

The Sinner (Series 3) If you haven’t watched the first two series of this detective show starring Bill Pullman as a slightly cynical, life weary cop don’t worry – this series works well as a stand alone. Matt Bomer ( White Collar, The last Tycoon) is the ‘guest’ suspect. Surviving a car accident that kills an old college friend, at first it seems as though it was a straightforward accident, but as other events come to light it appears that this survivor is not quite as innocent as it seems. A psychological thriller. I

Ginnie and Georgia I loved the Gilmore Girls. This is a more current take on the dynamics between a single mother and her daughter, as recently widowed Georgia relocates her family for a fresh start. Events from the past start to impact their new life. This has already had a second series commissioned which I thought was a good sign when I decided to watch it! Georgia’s approach to life is a little unconventional , while we see Ginnie struggle to find her place as a ‘new girl’ in a new school while navigating her teenage years.

Prime Choices

I Care a Lot Starring Rosamund Pike as a professional guardian who has developed a successful business stepping in to be a legal guardian for those for those (mostly elderly) deemed unable to look after themselves. Presenting a caring front to the word, Marla (Rosamund) is in fact syphoning away assets totally unchecked, with a friendly doctor helping her to identify and retain more vulnerable people as clients with the full support of the courts. All s going well until Marla takes on a ‘vulnerable’ client who isn’t as alone as first thought -with connections to the mob. Some interesting twists in this one!!

IPlayer

The Pact Showing on BBC but with all episodes on iplayer a great cast ( so good to see actresses over 50 in meaty roles) where four friends and colleagues make a pact when a prank goes wrong and their ‘victim’ ends up dead? But how did he die and who was responsible? A whodunnit with twists that also gives insights into female friendships.

Make-up: A Glamorous History A fabulous look at makeup through the ages with makeup artist Lisa Eldridge . I think I’ll give the Georgians’ mouse pelts for eyebrows a miss and stick to my usual pencil to improve my brows!!