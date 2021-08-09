Review by Ceri Wheeldon

I’m a bit of a gadget junkie and I when I was asked if I would like to try the Dr Harris anti-wrinkle mask I just had to say yes.



The mask is designed to soften dynamic lines on the forehead.

The mask isn’t a gadget in the normal sense – you don’t plug it in and it has no batteries.

At first glance it looks like an ordinary sleep mask – until you see the silicone dots on the side that you place against your skin.

The silicon dots are place at mechano receptor points which when pressure is applied encourage muscles to relax . To me, these points also look like the injection points aesthetic practitioners use when treating people with botox for forehead lines and crow’s feet.

How to use

To use the mask you simply put on and press the area on your forehead just above your nose ( in the area where you get those annoying ‘11’ lines, and then lie back for 15 minutes and let the mask work its magic. It is incredibly relaxing and you can feel some slight pressure where the silicon dots are placed. It’s very easy to nod off while wearing so setting an alarm is a must! When I removed my mask my forehead lines were definitely softened. The results last for up to 5 hours – great to add to your routine when getting ready to go out. If you wear overnight the results are even more noticeable.

I liken it to the effect you get when wearing ‘Frownies’ which I first tried years ago and reviewed when I first set up Fab after Fifty. I have also tried using strips of surgical tape on my forehead to try to relax my forehead wrinkle overnight – with mixed results.

If you find it difficult to get to sleep, the mask offer the added bonus of helping you to drift off.

Dr Harris who designed the mask is an aesthetics doctor who was inspired to develop it after being given an eye mask to wear on a flight. It was a lightbulb moment and he wondered if the mask could be taken one step further to help relax facial muscles when worn. He has spent a few years perfecting his design.

Does it work? I think it does . It definitely softens lines. The fact that it is so easy to use is also a plus. No electrical outlets needed!

The cost is £89.99 At the time of writing Current Body is also offering Fab after Fifty readers a free hyaluronic acid with purchase if you use the code CBFAB – With the purchase of a Dr.Harris Mask, customers will get a FREE Hyaluronic Acid Serum. The serum does need to be added to the bag, and then the code applied, for the freebie to work).

I would love your feedback if you have tried the Dr Harris Anti wrinkle Sleep Mask yourself.

Ceri x