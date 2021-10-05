How to prevent signs of ageing hair

Article by Steph Stevenson

The words dull, dry, damaged, brittle, flat, coarse, thin can all be signs of aging hair, which let’s face it, are pretty inevitable with age. However, there are simple steps you can take to prevent the signs of ageing hair which can take years off your locks.

So, let’s dive into some ways this can be achieved:

Get the right cut!

Be sure to speak to your stylist about which hairstyle they think will best suit you. Everyone’s hair is different from texture to thickness to length, and therefore needs treating differently.

Ageing hair can often lead to thinning, while thinning hair is a fear to many, if styled correctly it can look and feel amazing, so be sure to communicate your concerns to your stylist who can advise you on a cut to reduce signs of ageing or thinning hair.

While cutting your hair short is an option, it’s not your only one. Different cutting/styles can create a fuller, thicker look just as well as a short cut, so don’t feel as though short hair is essential!

Step away from heating tools!

It’s a tale as old as time but for good reason. Too much heat can cause damage to any hair type as it causes breakages, and this can have a massive impact on already thin or ageing hair. Therefore, I would always advise where possible to keep heat on the hair to an absolute minimum and if you are using heat, make sure to invest in a good heat protector spray. Also be sure to avoid heavy hair care products that may weigh your hair down and put pressure on your roots and cause hair loss.

Oil based products

As your hair begins to age, it becomes dry. Oil based hair products can help revitalize dry hair. When using a oil based hair product be sure to target the roots as a lot can be done to prevent aged hair through the roots. There are Vitamins out there designed to target your hair follicles, protecting your hairs health the same way we take vitamins for our bodies. Why treat our hair any different? It is just as important to us.

Replace your hairbrush regularly

Hair loss is natural due to the change in our hormone balance but staying away from methods that encourage it can slow down the thinning of hair dramatically. Hair styles that pull on the roots of your hair can cause it to fall out.

It’s important here to always use a clean hairbrush! It is best to swap out your hairbrush every 6 months as any cracks in the brush bed can damage your hair as well as the general wearing of the brush itself which will more than likely damage the hair. Changing your hairbrush often can also reduce frizz, stopping the appearance of damaged hair. Brushing your hair with a damaged or old brush can also strain your scalp, causing breakages and hair loss.

The most important thing to remember is that ageing hair is inevitable over the years, however there are steps you can take to reduce the appearance of ageing hair and improve your overall hair health in general.

Either way, your hair will thank you for it in the long run!

About Steph Stevenson, celebrity hairstylist and founder of Marie Claire Jetstyle

Steph Stevenson is a renowned celebrity hairstylist, who has worked across various TV shows, including Strictly Come Dancing and Dancing on Ice. Entrepreneur and founder of (HNB Salon and Spa), a super-spa and salon based in Sandbanks, Dorset, Steph employees over 40 personnel to offer everything from cosmetic dentistry, nutritional therapy and trichology to Steph’s renowned cut, colour and blow dry. The salon is also part of the Green Salon Collective which pioneer’s salon sustainability throughout the UK and Ireland.

With over 30 years in the hair industry, Steph also has a wealth of skills and knowledge in the retail and business sector to share. Steph was the Lead Educator in the UK and Europe for hair care brand Living Proof, co-owned by Jennifer Aniston at the time.

Steph was appointed to the Board of the NHBF (National Hair & Beauty Federation) in November 2018, which, with over 5000 members, is the largest trade body for the hair, beauty and barbering industries.