Welcome to Fab after Fifty

At Fab after Fifty we are passionate about women over fifty making the best of their lives. There has never been a better time to be 50! We'd love you to join in the conversation. Be Seen. Be Heard. Don’t be invisible. Be Fab after Fifty!

Join Free Today!

Join Our Community Today

Join a community of like-minded women making the second half of life the best half! The Fab after Fifty community is all about informing, sharing and inspiring.

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Get Started!

Style

Check out our latest style tips and picks to look fabulous over 50!

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Style

Diet and Fitness

The latest in nutrition and fitness to be healthy over 50!

Diet & Fitness

Beauty

Tips to look best possible fabulous YOU!

Beauty

Career

Whether you're setting up a business or looking for employment, make sure you're marketable over 50

Career

Sea Flau shares her story about living with alopecia and becoming a model

Sea Flau inspirational woman over 50 image

 

Sea Flau is the latest inspirational woman over 50 to be featured in our ‘Fabwomen’ series, as she shares her story of becoming a mature model and accepting and living with alopecia.

About Sea

My Name is Sea Flau. I am an inclusive mature model. That means that I am black, old and people like to hang clothes on me.

I was a model back in Brazil where I was born but I now live in London with my husband.

Before I was fifty I had a charmed life. My husband had a good job and I was a housewife.

Life changed after I turned 50

After turning 50 my life changed. My husband became ill. he lost his job our beautiful home.

We now live on benefits and in a Government supported flat.

When I was in Brazil I went to college to train. I worked as a model but it was difficult because of the colour of my skin..

I am now over 60 but I believe that the time is right for me as this new inclusive world that we live in there are many doors that I believe I can open.

I have already started to get some work. I have recently had an article about older models in a digital magazine called “Fresheye” which comes out on the lst May. I have also done some hosting and adverts for small companies.

I am pleased to say that my friends and family have always believed in me.

Alopecia

I have had this illness for almost 20 years. It will never go away. At first I was afraid, I was petrified.( Sorry I sound like Gloria Gaynor) I thought I might go bald. It depressed me. I have learnt to live with it. As Gloria said. ” I will survive”

I made peace with myself. It was my sister in Brazil who helped me put it into context.

I now know how to treat it. It is all about being healthy. Eating the right food and exercising. I do not dye my hair. I only use natural hair products and I believe letting your hair breathe. I do not wear wigs any more.

I do not even fear going bald. People say that I have a good shaped head and that helps!!!

Who inspires you?

Many people inspire me. When I look at people with far worse complaints that mine have to admire them.

When the Will Smith story broke I thought that it was a good thing as it brought Alopecia to the forefront of people’s minds. That can only be a good thing. I am sure that there are many people in the world suffering from Alopecia. If I can reassure them in some little way that it is not the end of the world then I will be happy.

Advice for other women wanting to become models over 50

If there are other older women thinking about being models I would say go for it. There is definitely a space for us oldies. 3 Things I would say.

1. Eat and drink healthy.

2. Exercise. Even walking helps.

3. Smile.

and be yourself.

 

More about Sea

My favourite book is One Hundred years of Solitude by Gabiel Garcia Marquez.

My favourite film has to be The Colour Purple.

BTW I love Billie Holliday and dancing. I used to teach the Zumba and of course Gloria Gaynor!!!

What’s my style: Casual Classic. I don’t do nude or lingerie.

Three words that some up my life.

Patience, Positive Smile.

 

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterGoogle PlusYouTube

Loading Facebook Comments ...

Add a comment

Search Fabafterfifty

Courses (New!)

Newsletter Signup




Why not become a fan on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, Youtube or Pinterest and enjoy our RSS feed.

Latest Articles

Related Posts

  1. Are YOU a role model?
  2. Model in her 80s Steals the Show
  3. How do you define a role model? And who are the role models for women over 50?
  4. Living with Crohn’s disease – my story
  5. Writer Anne Stormont shares her Story behind the Stories

Our Facebook Page

Skip to toolbar