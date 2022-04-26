Sea Flau shares her story about living with alopecia and becoming a model

Sea Flau is the latest inspirational woman over 50 to be featured in our ‘Fabwomen’ series, as she shares her story of becoming a mature model and accepting and living with alopecia.

About Sea

My Name is Sea Flau. I am an inclusive mature model. That means that I am black, old and people like to hang clothes on me.

I was a model back in Brazil where I was born but I now live in London with my husband.

Before I was fifty I had a charmed life. My husband had a good job and I was a housewife.

Life changed after I turned 50

After turning 50 my life changed. My husband became ill. he lost his job our beautiful home.

We now live on benefits and in a Government supported flat.

When I was in Brazil I went to college to train. I worked as a model but it was difficult because of the colour of my skin..

I am now over 60 but I believe that the time is right for me as this new inclusive world that we live in there are many doors that I believe I can open.

I have already started to get some work. I have recently had an article about older models in a digital magazine called “Fresheye” which comes out on the lst May. I have also done some hosting and adverts for small companies.

I am pleased to say that my friends and family have always believed in me.

Alopecia

I have had this illness for almost 20 years. It will never go away. At first I was afraid, I was petrified.( Sorry I sound like Gloria Gaynor) I thought I might go bald. It depressed me. I have learnt to live with it. As Gloria said. ” I will survive”

I made peace with myself. It was my sister in Brazil who helped me put it into context.

I now know how to treat it. It is all about being healthy. Eating the right food and exercising. I do not dye my hair. I only use natural hair products and I believe letting your hair breathe. I do not wear wigs any more.

I do not even fear going bald. People say that I have a good shaped head and that helps!!!

Who inspires you?

Many people inspire me. When I look at people with far worse complaints that mine have to admire them.

When the Will Smith story broke I thought that it was a good thing as it brought Alopecia to the forefront of people’s minds. That can only be a good thing. I am sure that there are many people in the world suffering from Alopecia. If I can reassure them in some little way that it is not the end of the world then I will be happy.

Advice for other women wanting to become models over 50

If there are other older women thinking about being models I would say go for it. There is definitely a space for us oldies. 3 Things I would say.

1. Eat and drink healthy.

2. Exercise. Even walking helps.

3. Smile.

and be yourself.

More about Sea

My favourite book is One Hundred years of Solitude by Gabiel Garcia Marquez.

My favourite film has to be The Colour Purple.

BTW I love Billie Holliday and dancing. I used to teach the Zumba and of course Gloria Gaynor!!!

What’s my style: Casual Classic. I don’t do nude or lingerie.

Three words that some up my life.

Patience, Positive Smile.